Hillary takes page out of Trump's playbook and labels email investigation a 'witch hunt'

Former 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said in a Monday interview that the federal investigation into her mishandling of classified information with regard to State Department emails is a "witch hunt," and argued that unlike President Trump's impeachment, it's real.

"It's a witch hunt," she told NowThis News. "And it's a real one, unlike the kind of things that Trump talks about. And it is meant, again, to try to raise the specter, which worked for them, about my emails, which were investigated endlessly and people had to conclude there was nothing wrong.

"I'm sorry that they're doing it again because now they're trying to bring in other people," Clinton continued.

Clinton came under fire for using a private email server while she was secretary of state under the Obama administration. An FBI investigation into her handling of emails found no wrongdoing but concluded that Clinton had been reckless in her actions.

Clinton accused the GOP and Trump's defenders of concocting conspiracy theories with regard to her email scandal in order to distract from the threat that Trump poses to the nation.

CLINTON CALLS FOR CAUTION ON IMPEACHMENT, TELLS DEMOCRATS NOT TO 'JUMP TO ANY CONCLUSIONS'

"This is crazy but it's crazy like a fox," Clinton said. "If the Republicans and Trump and his supporters in the media can muddy the waters and raise all kinds of crazy conspiracy theories, then maybe people won't pay attention to the danger he poses to our country."

She also said she found it troubling that over 100 of her former colleagues were being brought in for questioning, adding that she doesn't want to see their careers get tarnished.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"You know, my reaction is, as you might predict, absolute bewilderment and disappointment," Clinton said. "My understanding from press coverage is that they are talking to 130 people, give or take."

"These people are experienced foreign service officers, other distinguished Americans who've had great careers. What does it mean to retroactively classify something they sent?"