Trump grand jury foreperson Emily Kohrs laughs, jokes through strange media tour on CNN, NBC News

Emily Kohrs, the foreperson on Georgia's special grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump, has baffled onlookers with her gleeful behavior and coyness during a recent media blitz.

The 30-year-old Kohrs, part of a special grand jury in Fulton County empaneled to investigate allegations of illicit meddling in the 2020 election, has spoken on-camera to NBC News and CNN, and granted interviews to the Associated Press, New York Times and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution this week.

Kohrs smiled, smirked and joked as she spoke to CNN’s Kate Bolduan, who asked her how many people were in trouble based on the grand jury's recommendations. She appeared thrilled to be on television as she told Bolduan she didn’t want to disobey the judge by offering too much information.

"It’s not a short list," she said before chuckling.

CNN REPORTERS AGONIZE OVER TRUMP GRAND JURY FOREWOMAN'S BIZARRE MEDIA BLITZ: 'PROSECUTOR'S NIGHTMARE'

Bolduan then asked if the jury recommended charges against former President Trump, the question on everyone's mind. Kohrs had already made headlines by telling print outlets that they wouldn't be surprised by the result, leading to speculation that it had indeed recommended Trump be charged with a crime. The grand jury she was on was only investigatory, however, meaning it doesn't have indictment powers.

"I really don’t want to share something that the judge made a conscious decision not to share," Kohrs said while smiling. "I will tell you that it was a process where we heard his name a lot. Um, we definitely heard a lot about former President Trump and we definitely discussed him a lot in the room. And I’ll say that, uh, when this list comes out… there are no major plot twists waiting for you."

Bolduan laughed herself and told the animated Kohrs that her response only raised more questions.

"I know, I’m sorry," Kohrs, described by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution as "high energy," said while giggling.

The Fulton County grand jury released portions of their findings from the probe into whether Trump and his allies interfered in Georgia's electoral process as part of an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Kohrs declined to get into specific details but insisted it won’t be a "shocker" to anyone who has followed the story.

Throughout her TV appearances, Kohrs appeared to find humor in many of her answers, often giggling and making animated facial expressions.

GEORGIA JUDGE OKS ONLY PARTIAL RELEASE OF TRUMP SPECIAL GRAND JURY REPORT, CITING ‘VERY LIMITED DUE PROCESS’

Kohrs smiled and continued to laugh when she suggested that Trump might have read the wrong document when he recently said the grand jury report meant "total exoneration" for him. She then insisted she "loved" being a part of the seven-month process, saying it was "amazing" and she’s "so glad" she was able to participate.

Kohrs rolled her eyes and admitted she would be "sad" if no charges were brought against anyone.

"I would be frustrated if nothing happens, this was too much information, too much of my time, too much of everyone’s time, too much of their time… there was just too much for this to be, ‘OK we’re good, bye,’" Kohrs said.

Kohrs also sat down with NBC News on Tuesday and said the jury recommended indicting over a dozen people and that the list of people "might" include Trump. Once again, Kohrs smiled, laughed and joked throughout the interview.

At one point, she admitted she wanted to subpoena Trump simply for the thrill of swearing him in.

"I wanted to hear from the former president, but honestly, I kind of wanted to subpoena the former president because I got to swear everyone in, and so I thought it would be really cool to get 60 seconds with President Trump," she said with a wide grin. "I kind of just thought that would be an awesome moment."

The media blitz has been roasted by onlookers from both sides of the political spectrum.

"She’s been far too open and candid with news hosts about behind-closed-doors court discussions, appearing to really enjoy her two seconds in the spotlight," right-leaning Media Research Center managing editor Brittany Hughes said. "Even CNN’s Anderson Cooper seemed shocked after Kohrs openly revealed on the network that the grand jury had discussed indicting Trump alongside a ‘list’ of other people."

On CNN, liberal host Anderson Cooper and legal analyst Elie Honig bemoaned her media tour. Cooper said he was "wincing" at her ebullience and Honig called her interviews a "prosecutor's nightmare."

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also noted that she "rolled her eyes and then burst out laughing" when asked about Trump saying he would be exonerated.

"Did he really say that?" Kohrs asked. "Oh, that’s fantastic. That’s phenomenal. I love it."

Fox News’ Hanna Panreck and Kristine Parks contributed to this report.