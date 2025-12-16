Expand / Collapse search
Trump executive order credited with helping FBI foil New Year's Eve bombing plot in California

Federal prosecutors say undercover agent embedded in far-left group planning explosive attacks on California companies

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
FBI foils ‘far-left’ New Year’s Eve bombing plot Video

FBI foils ‘far-left’ New Year’s Eve bombing plot

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli joins ‘Fox & Friends’ to detail how investigators uncovered a ‘deadly serious’ New Year’s Eve terror plot and the sting that stopped it.

Federal prosecutors credited an executive order from President Donald Trump with helping the FBI uncover and stop a planned New Year’s Eve terror attack by a "far-left" extremist group in California.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said the order triggered the investigation that resulted in multiple arrests.

"This investigation, I can confidently say, was triggered as a result of the president's executive order in 2025 of September and the attorney general's memo directing the federal government to move its resources and start looking at these groups," Essayli said Tuesday on "Fox & Friends."

FBI ARRESTS 4 ALLEGED MEMBERS OF RADICAL PRO-PALESTINIAN GROUP ACCUSED OF PLOTTING NEW YEAR’S EVE BOMBINGS

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli speaks at a press conference alongside LA County Sheriff Robert Luna and LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell about arrests related to an alleged extremist bombing plot.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli speaks to the press alongside Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna and LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell in Los Angeles on Dec. 15, 2025. (Sarah Reingewirtz/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

According to Essayli, the executive order prompted a federal probe that exposed the group’s alleged plot. The Justice Department says four members of an "anti-capitalist and anti-government" group are now in custody in connection with the case.

DOJ ORDERS LAWYERS TO REPORT JUDICIAL ‘OBSTACLES’ IN IMMIGRATION, ANTIFA CASES

Essayli said the suspects belonged to a group called the Order of the Black Lotus, which operates under the Turtle Island Liberation Front. He described the larger organization as sharing "the hallmarks of Antifa" and promoting political violence.

In September, Trump signed an executive order aimed at curbing violence that he said stems from far-left groups like Antifa, declaring them a domestic terrorist organization.

Authorities say the suspects were planning to attack U.S. companies in California with explosive devices on New Year’s Eve. Essayli described the group as "far-left" and said they also discussed targeting ICE agents and government vehicles.

A display screen shows photos of several individuals during a law enforcement press briefing in Los Angeles.

Images of suspects in an alleged terror plot are displayed on a screen during a press conference in Los Angeles on Monday, Dec. 15, 2025. (Damian Dovarganes/AP)

NOEM LIKENS ANTIFA TO ISIS, OTHER TERROR GROUPS THAT WANT TO ‘KILL’ AMERICANS

According to Essayli, the FBI wasn’t "really looking" at these groups prior to the Trump administration. He said the bureau is now "laser-focused" on identifying and dismantling these types of groups.

"You can be assured that we have the full resources and assets of the federal government looking at these groups," Essayli said.

He added that Trump’s order gave investigators time to embed an undercover agent within the group, allowing authorities to monitor their plans and preparations in real time.

Prosecutors say the suspects tested explosive devices, shared detailed written instructions for making pipe bombs and communicated through encrypted messaging apps.

"They may look silly, but they’re deadly serious, and they’re very sophisticated," Essayli said.

FBI foils disturbing New Year's Eve terror plot in Los Angeles Video

Madison is a writer for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.

