Trump campaign spokesman: Trump is skeptical of election results because Democrats have 'history of cheating'

Trump campaign national press secretary Hogan Gidley said Monday that President Trump has a right to be skeptical of the election results if his Democratic challenger wins the presidency in November because Democrats have a "history of cheating."

"The Democrats are pushing for universal mail-in voting, that is just fraught with all the types of possibility of cheating and the Democrats know it," Hogan told "The Story." "So they are bragging about a policy that could completely compromise and election, and then they are asking us to abide by those results. That’s ridiculous."

RNC CHAIRWOMAN: TRUMP IS RIGHT TO PUT DEMS 'ON NOTICE' ABOUT WHETHER HE WILL ACCEPT ELECTION RESULTS

President Trump, in a contentious sitdown that aired Sunday, told "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace that he is "not a good loser," and claimed that the mail-in voting, which Democrats have pushed as a response to the coronavirus pandemic, “is going to rig the election.”

Asked if this meant that he plans not to accept the election results, Trump said, “No. I have to see.”

When Wallace pushed him further, Trump added, “No, I’m not going to just say yes. I’m not going to say no, and I didn’t last time either.”

Hogan slammed the Democrats for "perpetrating an entire Russia hoax," reminding host Harris Faulkner that "it was the Democrats who went on an attack against this president like we have never seen before."

"They were the ones who continue to say to this day that it was Hillary Clinton who won the election. They are still saying Stacey Abrams is the duly elected senator of Georgia. They are the ones who have a problem standing up for the results of an election," he argued.

Every major intelligence agency and congressional intelligence committee concluded, as former Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats put it, that Russia conducted an "unprecedented influence campaign to interfere in the U.S. electoral and political process" in 2016.

TRUMP ASKED WHETHER HE WILL ACCEPT ELECTION RESULTS

Hogan said the Trump campaign "won't say right now that whatever happens, we are just going to say that's the way that it is, because we know now that Democrats have a history of cheating in elections and we will not let them cheat on this one."

"If this election is free and this election is fair," he concluded, "Donald Trump will get four more years in the White House."