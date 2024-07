Former President Donald Trump's re-election campaign applauded a major Supreme Court verdict on Monday that could afford the 2024 candidate significant protections from criminal prosecution.

The Supreme Court ruled in Trump v. United States that a former president has substantial immunity from prosecution for official acts committed while in office, but not for unofficial acts.

In a 6-3 decision, the Court sent the matter back down to a lower court, as the justices did not apply the ruling to whether or not former President Trump is immune from prosecution regarding actions related to efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

"I think that the Justices made the right decision," Trump 2024 Senior Adviser Alina Habba said during an appearance on "America's Newsroom."

OBAMA DEFENDS BIDEN, HAMMERS TRUMP AFTER TELEVISED SHOWDOWN: ‘BAD DEBATE NIGHTS HAPPEN’

"Nixon V. Fitzgerald outlined this. Absolute immunity is important for all presidents. I've said it time and time again. I've argued on immunity for President Trump and I think they did get right that they recognize absolute immunity exists," she continued.

Habba said that it is "a good day" when the Supreme Court recognizes the constitutional rights of presidents and the executive branch, but stressed that Trump never should have been in the position that would lead to such a ruling.

"This is a disgrace to America," she said.

Habba also speculated that the decision would slow down Jack Smith's "persecution and selective prosecution" of the former president.

THE PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER CALLS ON DONALD TRUMP TO DROP OUT AFTER DEBATE PERFORMANCE

"I don't see how this case could go forward before the election," Habba added.

"The President enjoys no immunity for his unofficial acts, and not everything the President does is official," Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the majority.

"The President is not above the law. But Congress may not criminalize the President's conduct in carrying out the responsibilities of the Executive Branch under the Constitution. And the system of separated powers designed by the Framers has always demanded an energetic, independent Executive," he said.

"The President, therefore, may not be prosecuted for exercising his core constitutional powers, and he is entitled, at a minimum, to a presumptive immunity from prosecution for all his official acts. That immunity applies equally to all occupants of the Oval Office, regardless of politics, policy, or party," he continued.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, former President Trump said, "I have been harassed by the Democrat Party, Joe Biden, Obama and their thugs, fascists and communists for years, and now the courts have spoken."

"This is a big win for our Constitution and for democracy. Now I am free to campaign like anyone else. We are leading in every poll—by a lot—and we will make America great again," he said.

Fox News' Brooke Singman and Brianna Herlihy contributed to this report.