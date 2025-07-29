Expand / Collapse search
Trump border czar defends ICE against ‘false narrative’ as poll flags voters' deportation concerns

Tom Homan responds to Fox News poll showing 49% believe deportation efforts are too aggressive

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Homan goes after Dems protecting illegal immigrants: Americans can't stand it Video

Homan goes after Dems protecting illegal immigrants: Americans can't stand it

Border czar Tom Homan joins 'Fox & Friends' to weigh in on President Donald Trump's push to remove criminal illegal immigrants from the country as Democrats continue to resist the deportation orders.

Trump border czar Tom Homan reacted to Fox News polling indicating that nearly half of respondents believe ICE deportation efforts are too aggressive and that more than half believe that only illegal immigrants convicted of crimes should be deported.

"If there's any change in the polls on ICE enforcement, it's because they're being fed a false narrative by 95% of the media," Homan told "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday. 

"70% of the people we're arresting are criminals. Who are the other 30%? [They're] national security threats. We've arrested over 300 Iranian nationals. These are people who are a national security threat based on intelligence, based on other information. These are people we have to take off the street, that we have to deport."

FOX NEWS POLL: SUPPORT FOR DEPORTATION DEPENDS ON WHO IS BEING TARGETED

Tom Homan walks toward reporters outside the White House on May 5, 2025

White House border czar Tom Homan walks towards reporters outside the White House on May 05, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Homan said the rest of that 30% includes those removed upon a judge's request after receiving due process. 

He further defended ICE operations by insisting that the agency's job is to deport those who align with certain criteria and to execute immigration laws enacted by Congress. 

"The left will make it seem like we're out arresting innocent people, disappearing people, kidnapping people, but the facts are the facts. ICE is prioritizing public safety threats and national security threats, and the numbers prove it," he continued. 

BORDER CZAR TOM HOMAN'S MESSAGE TO ANTI-ICE PROTESTERS: 'YOU WANT SOME? COME GET SOME'

  • This screenshot of a Fox News poll indicates that nearly half of respodnents believe deportation efforts are too aggressive
    Image 1 of 2

    This screenshot of a Fox News poll indicates that nearly half of respondents believe deportation efforts are too aggressive. (Fox & Friends/Screengrab)

  • This screenshot of a Fox News poll indicating that more than half of respondents believe only criminals should be deported
    Image 2 of 2

    This screenshot of a Fox News poll indicates that more than half of respondents believe only illegal immigrant criminals should be deported. (Fox & Friends/Screengrab)

The latest Fox News survey, released Monday, found that three in ten backed deporting all illegal immigrants, while six in ten supported only deporting those charged with crimes while allowing others to stay and apply for citizenship. 

One in 10 favored letting all illegal immigrants remain in the U.S.

Bipartisan lawmakers aim to give these families 'legal status' in US amid ICE deportations Video

On the Trump administration's approach to deportation, 49% feel ICE has been too aggressive in its efforts to deport illegal immigrants, while a quarter (24%) say it has not been aggressive enough. 

Nearly three in ten say deportation efforts are about right (27%).

Fox News' Victoria Balara contributed to this report.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.