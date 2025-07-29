Trump border czar defends ICE against ‘false narrative’ as poll flags voters' deportation concerns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Trump border czar Tom Homan reacted to Fox News polling indicating that nearly half of respondents believe ICE deportation efforts are too aggressive and that more than half believe that only illegal immigrants convicted of crimes should be deported.

"If there's any change in the polls on ICE enforcement, it's because they're being fed a false narrative by 95% of the media," Homan told "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday.

"70% of the people we're arresting are criminals. Who are the other 30%? [They're] national security threats. We've arrested over 300 Iranian nationals. These are people who are a national security threat based on intelligence, based on other information. These are people we have to take off the street, that we have to deport."

Homan said the rest of that 30% includes those removed upon a judge's request after receiving due process.

He further defended ICE operations by insisting that the agency's job is to deport those who align with certain criteria and to execute immigration laws enacted by Congress.

"The left will make it seem like we're out arresting innocent people, disappearing people, kidnapping people, but the facts are the facts. ICE is prioritizing public safety threats and national security threats, and the numbers prove it," he continued.

The latest Fox News survey, released Monday, found that three in ten backed deporting all illegal immigrants, while six in ten supported only deporting those charged with crimes while allowing others to stay and apply for citizenship.

One in 10 favored letting all illegal immigrants remain in the U.S.

On the Trump administration's approach to deportation, 49% feel ICE has been too aggressive in its efforts to deport illegal immigrants, while a quarter (24%) say it has not been aggressive enough.

Nearly three in ten say deportation efforts are about right (27%).

Fox News' Victoria Balara contributed to this report.