Trump-backed Illinois gubernatorial candidate rips Gov. Pritzker: 'Epitome of a woke liberal government'

Donald Trump-backed Illinois gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey slammed his opponent, incumbent Democrat Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Thursday, over his "woke" leadership as crime continues to cripple Chicago.

Bailey joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss why he is running to oust Pritzker and how his message is resonating with voters ahead of the November election.

"It's the lack of a message of hope to let the people of Illinois know that one know that we can bring safety back to our streets, that we can restore education, that we can support working families to live and thrive in Illinois again," Bailey told co-hosts Carley Shimkus and Joey Jones.

"We just got to get out and get that message because the good people of Chicago have not heard that, and they've been burdened by just a woke mayor, a state's attorney, and burdened by a tyrannical governor," he continued. "That's our problem in Illinois, and we've got to shake that off and lead."

Bailey called Chicago a "hellhole" during a debate last month as the city battles a surge in violence. He pinned the blame on the city and state leadership as businesses flee the state for safer communities.

"The irony of that is, within hours after making that statement, a homeless man was burned alive in downtown Chicago," Bailey said. "And the interesting thing is the person that committed this crime was out on cash free bail, and this is the problem."

"Ever since then, Chicago media has been trying to get me to walk this statement back, and that's what I'm telling these people," he continued. "And I'm not going to do it."

Bailey also cited a COVID-related lawsuit he won against Prtizker as a state lawmaker in 2020 as his momentum to stand up to what he called the "tyrant" governor.

"We've been the epitome of a woke liberal government for too long, and… we just needed someone to stand up and push back," he said.

"Gov. Pritzker continues to issue executive orders... having a clamp down on the state of Illinois, and people are shrugging that off," Bailey continued. "But they need a message of hope, and that's what I've been doing. And it's resonating."