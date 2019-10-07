'So what?' Trump attorney Jay Sekulow dismisses second whistleblower coming forward

President Trump's attorney dismissed the appearance of a second whistleblower in regard to his July phone call with the president of Ukraine.

Jay Sekulow told "Hannity" on Monday that by the White House releasing the call transcript it renders future whistleblowers moot.

"They're now talking about a second whistleblower, and my statement on that is: 'so what'," he said.

"We've already released a transcript. Is it really relevant what some other person who may or may not have heard the conversation thought about it?"

Sekulow said Trump's critics are raring to find any scandal they can pin on him, especially one that could lead to impeachment.

"They couldn't get Russia, they couldn't get obstruction," he said.

"Then it was quid pro quo with Ukraine."

Sekulow continued dismissing the second whistleblower's appearance, pointing to how the first whistleblower had contact with staff from Rep. Adam Schiff's, D-Calif., House Intelligence Committee.

He claimed the whistleblower neglected to tell the inspector general he had interacted with Schiff's team.

"So now, what do we have, a second whistleblower. Again, the transcript's out, it speaks for itself -- it's not an impeachable offense, period," he said.

Attorney Mark Zaid, who represents both whistleblowers, first told ABC News that the second individual is – like the first whistleblower – an intelligence official, and has firsthand knowledge of certain allegations contained in the first whistleblower complaint, which was not based on any firsthand knowledge.

Later in his interview on "Hannity," Sekulow also criticized the lawsuit brought against the president by New York County District Attorney Cy Vance Jr.

He read from the judges ruling, temporarily halting a subpoena of Trump's tax returns, and characterized the events as the "House of Representatives basically extending their investigation through the local D.A."