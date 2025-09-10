Nation's Report Card gives public schools a failing grade. Parents are demanding better

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The newest results from the Nation's Report Card were a gut punch. Nearly half of high school seniors scored below basic in math and reading. Compared to 2019, the last time the test was administered, the results are abysmal. It’s just one more sign that our education system is falling short of preparing students for college, work and life.

But here’s the thing: parents didn’t need another test to tell them this. They see it every day. EdChoice’s 2025 Schooling in America Survey found that 68% of Americans and 60% of parents believe K–12 education is on the wrong track. Families are already deeply concerned about the quality of education their kids are receiving and they’re searching for something better.

Additionally, our polling consistently finds that more than half of parents say they’d prefer a school other than their local district school if given the opportunity to choose. Yet roughly eight in 10 children remain in those schools. Parents want change, but too many either don’t know what options are available to them or run into barriers when they try to make a switch.

THE FIGHT OVER CHARTER SCHOOLS IN SOME OF AMERICA'S RURAL STATES

But when they do get the chance to choose, the difference in satisfaction with their school is striking. About half of private school parents — 49% — say they are "very satisfied" with their child’s schooling experience, a whopping 17 points higher than public school parents. When families can match their child’s needs with the right environment, kids thrive, parents are less stressed and whole communities benefit.

The good news for all of us is that school choice is no longer just a talking point. It’s increasingly becoming the norm across the country. Many states now offer educational choice programs available to every student, while many others have programs serving targeted groups. In just the past year, enrollment in private choice programs grew by 25% nationwide, surpassing 1.3 million students. Families are voting with their feet, moving toward schools and programs they believe will help their children succeed.

Why? Because the evidence backs them up. Study after study shows that educational choice benefits students academically, strengthens civic values, boosts parental satisfaction and even improves public schools.

Parents also support these programs at remarkable levels. For more than a decade, our survey has asked Americans how they feel about different school choice policies. Year after year, the majority of parents voice support. This year, 83% of parents say they support education savings accounts (ESAs). Other policies like vouchers, charter schools and tax-credit scholarships garner high support. Importantly, three-fourths of Americans say ESAs should be universally available, not limited by income or need. That support cuts across political lines and speaks to a simple truth: every family deserves the freedom to find the right education for their child.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The latest NAEP scores should jolt policymakers into action. We cannot keep sending students to schools that aren’t working for them just because of where they live. Families are already moving, finding new schools, forming learning pods and applying for scholarships. Leaders should be making that easier, not harder.

The stakes could not be higher. Our children’s futures and, by extension, our nation’s future, depend on an education system that works. Parents are ready for change. It’s time to give them the freedom to choose the schools that will unlock their children’s potential.