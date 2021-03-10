Trey Gowdy asks: What do you hope people say about you at your funeral?

FOX News contributor and former House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy concluded Wednesday's edition of "Fox News Primetime" with a powerful message about his life and the legacy he hopes to build for his family.

GOWDY: I used to start at the end. It’s an unusual way to begin but that is what I used to do. I would write the closing argument in all of my court cases at the beginning of my preparation. The way I looked at it, the closing argument would be the last time I spoke to a jury. It’s likely the thing they would remember the most. It was my final chance to advocate.

"So with every court case I ever did, I started by writing the closing argument first, and then I would go back and write the opening statement and the examination, cross-examination of witnesses. Start at the end, and then work my way back. Sometimes I wonder if that might be the best way to approach life, too.

What do we want people to say about us when they are walking through the receiving line at [the] visitation for our own funeral or our own wake? I think to myself, 'What do I want them to say to my parents, my wife, my children, my sisters? 'And if I know now what I want them to say at the end, should about my energies be devoted to empowering them to be able to say those things?

The reality is, I want folks to say, 'He was a good prosecutor. He stood up for victims. He helped people get justice for their loved ones.' That is the closing argument I try to write. And time will tell whether I was successful or not.

So maybe it does make sense to start at the end. What do we want the people we love the most to hear at the end? If that is what we want at the end, maybe that is the best use of our time between now and then.

WATCH THE FULL CLIP HERE