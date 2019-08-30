Trey Gowdy: 'I'm certainly not going to apologize' to Comey

Former Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C. reacted Friday to a tweet from ex-FBI Director James Comey which said apologies from people who "defamed" him "would be nice."

Gowdy, a former chair of the House Oversight Committee, told Jason Chaffetz Friday on "Hannity" he will not apologize, but instead offered advice to the former top law enforcement official.

"I never said Comey would or should go to jail. I'm certainly not going to apologize to anyone who violated FBI and Department of Justice policy, who violated an employment agreement, who shared sensitive information about an ongoing investigation, who sent classified information to an unauthorized person and then had amnesia when the FBI came to his home to try to retrieve government property," the former lawmaker said.

OBAMA-ERA OFFICIALS CLAPPER, BRENNAN DEFEND COMEY IN WAKE OF IG REPORT

"I will give him a piece of unsolicited advice," he continued. "You should aspire to more in life than simply skating by without having been indicted."

Gowdy called Comey a "two-time offender," noting Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz -- an Obama appointee -- "also dinged him for his handling of the Clinton email investigation."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If that is your goal in life to just not meet every essential element of a criminal offense and you think you should be congratulated and apologized to simply because you were not indicted, you better give back some of those 'Higher Loyalty' speaking fees," he added -- referencing Comey's recent book title.

In response, Chaffetz asked Gowdy to confirm whether or not he would apologize to Comey for being critical of him.

"What temperature is it in Hell right now? Is it snowing?" the Fox News contributor responded.