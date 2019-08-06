Trey Gowdy: Peter Strzok has no one to blame but himself

Former congressman Trey Gowdy weighed in on ex-FBI agent Peter Strzok suing the FBI and the Department of Justice, saying he has no one to blame but himself.

"Peter Strzok need blame no one other than himself for writing what he wrote. He was unfit to investigate either of the presidential candidates. How this is going to turn out? I don't know. It's D.C. I don't know what a jury is going to do with him," Gowdy said Tuesday on "The Story with Martha MacCallum."

Strzok, who wrote unflattering text messages about President Trump while investigating the Trump campaign’s alleged ties to Russia is arguing that the FBI caved to the “unrelenting pressure” of the president when it fired him.

Gowdy dismissed the claim that Trump pressured the FBI to fire him, saying that if he's to sue anyone he should start with former Special Counsel Robert Mueller and that Strzok's firing is justified due to his bias.

"I mean bias is so insidious bias destroys the criminal justice system," Gowdy said. "He promised to stop the presidency. He said he had an insurance policy if that didn't fail."

The former congressman also pointed out what he considers to be Strzok's most egregious admission.

"Remember when he said he wasn't interested in joining the Russia probe because he didn't think it would result in impeachment? "Gowdy asked. "This was a counterintelligence, career FBI agent where what Russia did to this country was not enough for him. That's not enough to get him interested. He wanted it to involve impeachment."

