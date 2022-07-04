Supreme Court abortion ruling puts fight for life in new Dobbs era

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

With the Supreme Court’s historic reversal of its ill-founded abortion precedents, we are officially living in the Dobbs era.

The contrast between pro-life and pro-abortion reactions couldn’t be starker. The pro-life movement has long been ready to greet this moment – we’re full of hope and eager to get to work. The pro-abortion side is marked not by reflection on how they have failed to serve and meet the needs of women, but by lies, terror and yet another push by congressional Democrats to impose abortion on demand until birth nationwide.

Now that the people and their elected representatives are free to enact policies that reflect their values, lives are being saved immediately. Within days, at least a dozen states have moved swiftly to enact broad protections for unborn children and mothers, and more are poised to follow.

RAISING MY DAUGHTERS AFTER ROE V. WADE, SHARING THAT PRO-LIFE EQUALS PRO-WOMAN

Abortion advocates realize they’re losing the battle for Americans’ hearts and minds. With the president’s public approval at an all-time low, pro-abortion Democrats are throwing fuel on the fire to try to rally their base.

President Biden decried the decision, saying, "Women could be punished for protecting their health… poor women are going to be hit the hardest. It’s cruel." Vice President Harris called it "a health care crisis" and invoked a laundry list of unrelated precedents supposedly threatened, ignoring Justice Samuel Alito’s explicit writing that Dobbs pertains to abortion and only to abortion, the intentional killing of an innocent child.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., quickly called for another vote on the so-called Women’s Health Protection Act – legislation that would expand abortion on demand until the moment of birth and block new and existing pro-life laws. This follows her refusal to condemn attacks on pregnancy centers, houses of worship and other peaceful pro-life advocates. More than 40 incidents of violence, vandalism and intimidation have been documented since the leak of the draft opinion.

SUPREME COURT OVERTURNS ROE V. WADE AFTER WE MARCHED, PRAYED, AND KEPT THE FAITH

Not to be outdone, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., called for tents to be set up in national parks for carrying out abortions – imagine this sight on your family vacation to Yellowstone or the Grand Canyon. Warren announced a bill to "crack down" on pregnancy centers just over one day after a Virginia center had its windows smashed.

Daily we see and hear false claims that women will be thrown in jail, that medical professionals will refuse care for miscarriage or ectopic pregnancy, and more. Hillary Clinton stated bluntly, "Women are going to die."

Scaremongering like this is not new. To be absolutely clear, abortion is not health care. It is not a treatment for miscarriage or ectopic pregnancy – even Planned Parenthood knows that. As Dr. Christina Francis, head of an organization that represents thousands of pro-life OB-GYNs, puts it, "The only intent of an abortion is to produce a dead baby." Pro-abortion lies put countless women and their unborn children at serious risk. They must not be allowed to drown out the truth that real hope and help are available.

Over the decades, pro-life heroes built a vast network of pregnancy centers, maternity homes and other organizations on the front lines serving women and families. For example, Mary’s Shelter in Virginia provides housing and help for up to three years. Clients of pro-life centers give them higher ratings than Chick-fil-A, Netflix, Chipotle or the iPhone.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

Through initiatives like Her PLAN, a project of SBA Pro-Life America’s Education Fund, we are working to make it easier to connect women to both public and private resources and address the root-level reasons why they feel driven toward abortion.

The most ambitious pro-life states are expanding access to services for women and families as they work to limit abortion. In Texas, lawmakers allocated $100 million for the state’s Alternatives to Abortion program at the same time they enacted their Heartbeat Act. South Dakota’s Gov. Kristi Noem launched a website, LIFE.sd.gov, for women in her state to find community-based help. And in Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp recently signed "Betsy’s Law" to create more housing options for pregnant women in need.

Pro-life Republicans have also come up with many creative policy proposals, including expanding child tax credits, unborn child support, WIC, paid leave and more. These and other opportunities to develop life-affirming policies deserve consideration and debate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

To deliver pro-life victories and defeat pro-abortion extremism at the ballot box this year, the SBA Pro-Life America and Women Speak Out PAC ground team is working to reach eight million voters across battleground states – four million directly at their doors – to take back the U.S. House and Senate. In Kansas, we’re working to inform voters about an important pro-life ballot initiative coming up in August. Democrats’ pro-abortion agenda is unpopular, and we see minds and votes change every day.

Every pro-life American has a role to play in ensuring that life keeps on winning in the Dobbs era. We must continue educating fellow Americans about what Dobbs really means, the humanity of unborn children, and the importance of making their voices heard. The fight is not over, a brand new phase has just begun.