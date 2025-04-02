Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Fox News Flash

Treasury Secretary Bessent tells countries not to retaliate after sweeping 'Liberation Day' tariffs

Trump announced reciprocal tariffs on more than 180 countries and territories

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
Published
close
Treasury secretary's message to countries hit with tariffs: Do not retaliate Video

Treasury secretary's message to countries hit with tariffs: Do not retaliate

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent weighs in on President Donald Trump's new tariff agenda and its economic impacts on 'Special Report.'

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent offered a three-word reply on Wednesday to countries looking to respond to the United States’ broad tariffs: "Do not retaliate."

President Donald Trump announced on his self-proclaimed "Liberation Day" a 10% baseline tariff across the board and retaliatory tariffs on some of the country’s closest allies, who he says are taking advantage of the U.S.

Among some of the notable tariffs are 34% on China, 20% on the European Union, 24% on Japan and 32% on Taiwan. 

CHINA SLAMS TRUMP-IMPOSED ‘ARBITRARY TARIFFS,’ VOWS RETALIATION AGAINST US

Trump tariffs

US President Donald Trump holds a chart as he delivers remarks on reciprocal tariffs during an event in the Rose Garden entitled "Make America Wealthy Again" at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 2, 2025. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

The tariffs on China increased to 54% due to an existing 20% tariff. 

WHICH COUNTRIES IMPOSE THE HIGHEST TARIFFS ON THE US?

"My advice to every country right now is do not retaliate. Sit back, take it in, let's see how it goes. Because if you retaliate, there will be escalation," Bessent said Wednesday in an interview on "Special Report" shortly after the announcement. "If you don't retaliate, this is the high-water mark."

Notably absent on the list of countries subject to tariffs were Mexico, Canada, Russia and Belarus. 

Bessent said the United States doesn’t trade with Russia or Belarus because they are sanctioned. 

This photograph taken on April 12, 2023, shows Russian national flag is pictured atop the Russian Central Bank headquarters in downtown Moscow. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)

This photograph taken on April 12, 2023, shows Russian national flag is pictured atop the Russian Central Bank headquarters in downtown Moscow. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) ((Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images))

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, however, found in 2024 that the United States’ total goods trade with Russia was an estimated $3.5 billion. 

U.S. goods exports to Russia in 2024 were $526.1 million, down 12.3 percent from 2023 and U.S. goods imports from Russia totaled $3.0 billion in 2024, down 34.2 percent from 2023, according to the government agency. 

'Liberation Day': Trump makes reciprocal tariffs announcement at Make America Wealthy Again event Video

The White House announced that the 10% baseline tariff will go into effect on Saturday and the individual, reciprocal tariffs will go into effect on April 9.

"These tariffs will remain in effect until such a time as President Trump determines that the threat posed by the trade deficit and underlying nonreciprocal treatment is satisfied, resolved, or mitigated," read a release from the Trump administration in part.

Trump rose garden

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 02: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a "Make America Wealthy Again" trade announcement event in the Rose Garden at the White House on April 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. Touting the event as "Liberation Day", Trump is expected to announce additional tariffs targeting goods imported to the U.S. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Bessent told Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier that the goal of the tariffs is to set the stage for long-term economic growth. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are putting ourselves back onto a sound trajectory," he said, hitting the Biden administration for "gigantic" government spending.

Mexican president threatens to impose retaliatory tariffs Video

The Treasury secretary added that Congress is working to pass a tax bill as the administration seeks to make the Trump 2017 tax cuts permanent.

"The sooner we can get certainty on tax, the sooner we can set the stage for the growth to resume," said Bessent.

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.