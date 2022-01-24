Transgenderism undermines women's rights, despite other feminists' claims: Kara Dansky

Feminist and author Kara Dansky joined Tucker Carlson on the latest edition of Fox Nation's "Tucker Carlson Today" to speak on how transgenderism is hurting women's rights, despite the fact as a liberal, she was at-first pressured to join the rest of the left in forwarding such a platform.

"I have always thought of myself as a feminist. I'm on the political left. And I went to law school not quite knowing what I was going to do with my law degree, and I ended up deciding to go into criminal justice," Dansky said.

After working for the American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU, and left around the same time she was learning how the transgender movement was actually undermining women's rights.

"It was toward the end of 2014, and I was sitting in my apartment with a friend. And we were talking politics, and I mentioned something about trans rights," she recalled.

"And to be clear, I was never particularly a proponent or an advocate of transgender rights. I just thought, as a good liberal, that's something I needed to go along with."

"I mentioned something about it and my friend stopped me. And she said, ‘all of transgender is anti-woman, it is anti-feminist, it is complete misogyny’. And I had never heard that before, so I asked her to elaborate. And she did. And immediately, it just became clear," she continued.

After more contemplation, Dansky said it is impossible to have sound policies that allow "men to claim that they're women and avoid the anti-women impacts."

'You can't do it. So I immediately saw what was going on."

Dansky added that because of the censorship and targeting that often accompanies people who speak out against liberal doctrine, she chose not to name the friend she spoke with for their own safety.

