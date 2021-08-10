Top Al Sharpton adviser conferring with Andrew Cuomo amid sexual harassment scandal

CNN's Chris Cuomo isn't the only media-connected figure providing guidance to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D.

Gov. Cuomo continues to confer with both his brother and Charlie King, a longtime adviser to activist and MSNBC host Al Sharpton, amid the governor's sexual harassment scandal, the Washington Post reports.

King, also a longtime ally of Gov. Cuomo, reportedly worked in March to distribute a statement from clergy members of color pushing back against calls for him to resign at the time. He told the New York Times at the time that "this rush to judgment never works out well for people of color."

King, who ran as Cuomo's running mate when he made an unsuccessful bid for governor in 2002, is also a senior adviser to Cuomo's re-election campaign.

Now, following a scathing report from state investigators detailing corroborated instances of harassment and groping by Cuomo, Democrats ranging from state lawmakers to President Joe Biden are calling for Cuomo to leave office.

In addition to being a Sharpton adviser, King previously served as an acting executive director for Sharpton's National Action Network.

Their mutual ties to King show yet again the extensive links between the left-leaning cable networks and powerful Democrats, as CNN's Cuomo and MSNBC's Sharpton are two of the most prominent figures at their respective employers.

Cuomo is a scion of the Cuomo political dynasty in New York; his father, Mario Cuomo, was governor of New York for three terms. His private advice to his brother while simultaneously broadcasting his left-wing opinion program has yet again landed him and his network in hot water, with even liberal media critics calling for his suspension or firing.

Sharpton ran for the Democratic nomination for president in 2004 and is a staunch ally of Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and other prominent party members. Like Cuomo, he uses his program to advocate for progressive politicians and rail against Republicans.