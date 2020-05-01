Tony Katz blasts media and Dems' response to Biden allegations: It's ugly and 'America sees you'

Media outlets covering the Joe Biden sexual assault allegations like a "talking points story" is ugly and America sees it, radio talk show host Tony Katz said Friday.

In an interview on "Fox & Friends First" with host Rob Schmitt, Katz pointed out that "so many people want to confuse the story."

"The story is here is the woman who in 1993 says she was pressed up against the wall and then Joe Biden sexually assaulted her. She told a roommate, she told a relative, her mother called into Larry King's former show on CNN," he stated. "She is more credible at this stage than Christine Blasey Ford ever was. And, the only way to get to an answer is through some level of investigation."

"And, that's not The New York Times writing some kind of fluff piece. That's through actually going through facts and data," Katz added. "You mention that Tara Reade wants access to these forms that are being held there by the senator, if you will. He won't allow those forms released. But, he has his own people looking through his old records maybe to see what's in there."

"But, it's very clear that the rational mind is not saying well I 100 percent believe Tara Reade because you don't know what happened. That's what an investigation is for," he continued.

"And that the Biden team and that Speaker Pelosi and that Stacey Abrams aren't in favor of an investigation?" Katz asked. "That's proof that the Me Too Movement -- which could have had value -- is actually a tool used at their whim to decide who gets attacked and who doesn't. And, that's really shameful stuff."

As of March 25 – a day after Reade's story resurfaced in an article in The Intercept – none of the major media networks were covering the story. By April 30, CBS, NBC Nightly News, and ABC's World News Tonight had all given the allegations minutes of airtime. However, MSBNC only gave 33 seconds of coverage and CNN did not include it in its newscasts at all.

"First of all, it's interesting that the coverage comes after the talking points from the Biden team come out. I think that's a pretty interesting 'one, two, punch.' And, number two: it's very hard to cover a story when you haven't determined all of your talking points and I think maybe some others are still trying to figure it out," Katz remarked.

"That's part of the problem. This shouldn't be a talking points story. This should be: we have a woman making this allegation. We have other people who heard the allegation. We have phone calls in. We have the Biden team that isn't allowing certain records out," he pointed out.

"I'm old enough to remember when they demanded the records of former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg in his work with McKinsey," Katz told Schmitt. " So, clearly it's not such a weird thing to say, 'Hey, you've got records. Let us see so we can clear you or we can note there's a problem.'"

"And, not being willing to address the issue. Being willing to hide behind the Me Too Movement when it suits you but not willing to utilize it when it may cost you, Stacey Abrams, the vice president's slot or you, Speaker Pelosi, Democrats beating Donald Trump: that's ugly and America sees you," he concluded.

Meantime, Biden addressed the allegations directly Friday on MSNBC and in a statement, stating, "I'm saying unequivocally, it never, never happened." He also called on the National Archives to release "any record of the complaint she alleges she filed and make available to the press any such document. If there was ever any such complaint, the record will be there."