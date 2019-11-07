Tomi Lahren: We can't save California if conservatives keep leaving

Following an appearance on Fox Nation's first-ever "Patriot Awards," where she delivered a powerful speech on American values, Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren stopped by “Fox & Friends” and urged conservatives to stay in California and fight for the state.

“Why did we stop trying in California? That’s why I’m there,” Lahren said Thursday.

“If we keep leaving, we’re not going to save it. I get why people leave but I would say to conservatives out there, please stick around, it’s worth fighting for, it’s a great state,” Lahren said.

NEW POLL: THREE-QUARTERS OF CALIFORNIA CONSERVATIVES CONSIDERING LEAVING STATE DUE TO TAXES, POLITICAL CULTURE

Last month, a poll showed that half of California's registered voters – including 74 percent of conservatives – have considered leaving the state.

The poll, conducted by the Institute of Governmental Studies at UC-Berkeley, found 71 percent of residents considered leaving California due to the cost of housing. The poll also found that 84 percent cited the "political culture" and 76 percent identified high taxes as the biggest reason.

Republicans and conservatives were three times as likely to strongly consider leaving than Democrats and liberals, the study found.

HARMEET DHILLON ON SUCCESSFUL FIGHT TO GET TRUMP BACK ON CALIFORNIA BALLOT: 'VICTORY FOR VOTERS AND FIRST AMENDMENT'

Meanwhile, massive crowds of Fox News and Fox Nation fans lined up Wednesday outside the Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg, Fla., as ticket holders waited excitedly to take part in Fox Nation's "Patriot Awards."

The highly anticipated red carpet event featured a lineup dubbed the "Golden Globes of conservative media," as attendees were treated to a live "Final Thoughts" commentary by Lahren.

Lahren said there are many reasons people are leaving California, but high on the list is rising taxes, specifically to pay for illegal immigrants. She said many people wonder how Gov. Gavin Newsrom, a Democrat, got elected.

"Many people tell me, 'How did this guy get in there? He's destroying the state,'" she said, adding that the problems with homelessness in major California cities may cause more and more residents to "wake up" and support conservative policies.

