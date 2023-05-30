Tomi Lahren puts NY Times on notice for lamenting 'Little Mermaid' lacked 'kink': 'We are done playing'

OutKick host Tomi Lahren condemned The New York Times for publishing a review of "The Little Mermaid" claiming it was missing fun, risk and "kink." On "Fox & Friends First" Tuesday, Lahren called the review "disgusting" and warned companies not to mess with conservative parents.

NY TIMES RIPPED FOR PIECE LAMENTING LACK OF ‘KINK’ IN NEW ‘LITTLE MERMAID’: ‘THE LEFT SEXUALIZES KIDS’

TOMI LAHREN: It's completely disgusting that they would associate this with a children's movie. But when these writers, these institutions, these publications tell you who they are, believe them. And again, this is just another notch in the belt with these leftist organizations sexualizing, exploiting children. And we're talking about the FBI. We're talking about the debt ceiling. We're talking about border security, all things that unfortunately, Republicans and conservatives don't have a lot of intestinal fortitude, at least up until now, to follow through on. But the left has found one area. They have found the hill that conservatives and decent folks are willing to die on, and that is protecting children. And we will do it every single time, ask Target, ask Bud Light, ask Kohl's. We will protect children. We will keep them from being exploited. We will do it every time. Do not mess with us. We are done playing with this.

The Times is taking heat online for its review of the new live-action children's film and complaint that "kink" was missing.

"The new, live-action ‘The Little Mermaid’ is everything nobody should want in a movie: dutiful and defensive, yet desperate for approval," movie critic Wesley Morris wrote in a review for The Times.

"It reeks of obligation and noble intentions. Joy, fun, mystery, risk, flavor, kink — they’re missing," he wrote.

The reference to "kink," which sometimes means "a person’s unusual sexual preference," especially in a pop culture context, drew attention online. "The Little Mermaid" has a PG rating and is being marketed to children and families.

The debate over the intention of the word "kink" in The New York Times movie review has divided filmgoers online, with many asking why the word needed to be included at all.

