Tomi Lahren blasts left-leaning outlets for misleading coverage of Columbus shooting: Police 'can't win'

In Thursday's edition of Fox Nation's "Final Thoughts," Tomi Lahren blasted liberal mainstream media outlets who omitted key details or pushed false narratives in their coverage of Tuesday's fatal police shooting of a Black teenager in Columbus, Ohio.

"The Columbus police are called in after a young Black girl repeatedly attempts to stab not one, but two people," Lahren began. "She is fatally shot before she is able to fatally stab another young Black girl and the Left cries 'racism'? Excuse me?"

As news sources rushed to cover the story, many failed to note that the teen who was shot, Ma'Khia Bryant, pushed one female to the ground and lunged at another with a knife as police arrived at the scene, Lahren explained.

Misleading video of the aftermath of the shooting was accompanied by statements which painted the police as the villain.

PSAKI CALLS OHIO FATAL SHOOTING AN RESULT OF 'SYSTEMIC RACISM'

"If you only read and listen to mainstream media headlines, you may be outraged to hear police in Columbus, Ohio fatally shot a 16-year-old Back girl," Lahren said.

"What those -- and many, many other -- intentionally deceptive and misleading fake news outlets fail to emphasize is that the 16-year-old girl was wielding a knife and attempting to stab another young Black girl!"

White House press secretary Jen Psaki called the incident "tragic" and said it will fuel the White House to continue addressing "systemic racism."

"Excuse me? She was indeed a Black child, a Black child who was charging at another Black child with a knife," Lahren responded to Psaki.

"The bodycam footage clearly shows Ma’Khia Bryant wielding a knife and attempting to stab another girl to death. What was that officer supposed to do in that situation? Nothing?"

"Let’s think about this," the host continued. "The officer shot Ma’Khia Bryant to save another girl’s life and he is now accused of being a racist murderer, but if he didn’t shoot her, if he allowed her to complete the stabbing, he would also be accused of not caring about the other Black girl involved. Either way, he’s deemed a racist. Either way, the Left is outraged.

"This is what our officers face every single day on the job. They can’t win. We’ve put our nation’s officers in an impossible position. And yet, they continue to respond to calls and go to these communities to protect and serve even knowing they are being placed in this impossible situation."

