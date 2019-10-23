Tomi Lahren has strong words for 'crybaby left' over Trump's G7 summit move

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren had strong words for leaders on both sides of the aisle after President Trump announced last weekend that he will no longer consider hosting the 2020 G7 Summit at the Trump National Doral resort in Miami as previously announced.

TOMI LAHREN ISN'T SHOCKED BY 'SQUAD'S ENDORSEMENT

"Well, the Democrats got their way," said Lahren.

"He said he would be willing to do it at no profit or, if possible, at zero cost to the American taxpayer...but of course, the Democrats and closeted Never Trump RINO's raised a stink and got their way," she added.

Last Saturday, Trump announced that his administration will no longer consider his personal resort in Doral, Fla., to host the 2020 G7 summit, and suggested he might consider the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland instead.

"Based on both Media & Democrat Crazed and Irrational Hostility, we will no longer consider Trump National Doral, Miami, as the Host Site for the G-7 in 2020," the president tweeted. "We will begin the search for another site, including the possibility of Camp David, immediately. Thank you!"

The announcement followed earlier tweets in which he said he thought he "was doing something very good for our Country" by hosting world leaders at his Florida resort next year.

TOMI LAHREN WARNS YOUNG AMERICANS TO VOTE AGAINST SOCIALISM

“It is big, grand, on hundreds of acres, next to MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, has tremendous ballrooms & meeting rooms, and each delegation would have its own 50 to 70 unit building," he tweeted.

The president followed up by saying he had offered to host the summit at no profit to himself to avoid concerns about “emoluments violations.” He said if it were legally permissible, he’d offer to host the summit at no cost to the U.S.

Democratic lawmakers said Friday that past G7 summits have cost "upwards of $40 million."

“But, as usual, the Hostile Media & their Democrat Partners went CRAZY!” Trump wrote.

Agreeing with the president, Lahren slammed the Democrats for their "freak out" against the initial announcement, but applauded the president for "folding on this particular battle."

"Look, the Democrats with their raging Trump Derangement Syndrome are going to freak out and lash out at this president on a minute-by-minute basis regardless, but it was probably wise of President Trump to fold on this particular battle," said Lahren.

Lahren took aim at the Democrats' fear that the president would profit off the summit, and explained the sacrifice he and his family have made in his current role.

"To assert President Trump and his family have made money off his presidency is ridiculous," said Lahren. "If anything, they’ve lost money, lost business deals, lost much of the brand presence they had before Donald Trump won the election and forever embittered the crybaby Left," she continued.

"And don’t forget the damage the Trump brand has suffered all because he won the election--boycotts, removals, vandalism and more," Lahren added.

Doubling down in her criticism, Lahren discussed Trump's background as a business mogul, and accused the Democrats of being "jealous and bitter of his net worth."

"In case no one was aware of this prior to the 2016 election victory, Donald Trump is and always has been a businessman. Do the Democrats really expect him to give up all of his assets, earnings and worldly possession simply because they are jealous of his net worth and bitter over his election victory?

"Furthermore, let’s not forget that President Trump donates his presidential salary," Lahren continued. "Heck, socialist cheerleaders, Bernie Sanders and [Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] won’t do it. They won’t put their money where their mouths are."

"At the end of the day," Lahren added, "winning is what this all stems from. The daily smearing of our president and everything he does for this nation is all because the Democrats and Never Trump RINOs lost.

"They hate him because they ain’t him," she concluded.

To see Lahren's full remarks and for more episodes of Tomi Lahren's daily commentary offering a refreshing and unfiltered perspective on issues across the country, join Fox Nation and watch "Final Thoughts" today.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR A FOX NATION FREE TRIAL

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but available only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from Tomi Lahren, Pete Hegseth, Abby Hornacek, Laura Ingraham, Greg Gutfeld, Judge Andrew Napolitano and many more of your favorite Fox News personalities.