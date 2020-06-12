Tomi Lahren: It's time to cancel 'cancel culture'

A Nick Jr. cartoon, a Hollywood classic and two popular reality television shows are being deemed problematic by some critics of the U.S. law enforcement and society.

Fox Nation's Tomi Lahren said that it's now more clear than ever before that "cancel culture" is out of control.

HBO Max has removed the 1939 film “Gone With the Wind" from its library of movies, reportedly until it is supplemented by commentary on its depiction of African-Americans.

The shows "Cops" and "Live P.D." have been taken off the air. The fate of the children's show "Paw Patrol" is yet to be determined.

A critic-at-large at The New York Times focused on the children's' show writing, "As the protests against racist police violence enter their third week, the charges are mounting against fictional cops, too. Even big-hearted cartoon police dogs — or maybe especially big-hearted cartoon police dogs — are on notice."

HOWARD KURTZ: CANCEL CULTURE GOES CRAZY

"Why has cancer culture gotten this bad?" Lahren asked rhetorically in a new episode of "Final Thoughts."

"Because we allowed it to get here," she said. "We cowered and apologized and ducked down over things we never should have. And now the leftist social media mob has free reign as we continue to hand them that power."

Lahren argued that conservatives and moderates have allowed themselves to be shamed for doing nothing wrong.

"If you've done something or said something wrong apologize, but if not, for heaven's sake, stop groveling," she said.

"Chances are most of you don't ask your liberal friends to apologize for their beliefs," Lahren observed, "And I'm guessing you don't hate anyone just because you disagree with them? Because I sure don't."

TOMI LAHREN RIPS MAYOR FOR EXTENDING CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN WHILE ENCOURAGING MASS PROTESTS

"The term racist has become so twisted and diluted, it now seems to be defined as anything the left-dominated social media mob disagrees with."

"But the choice is ultimately yours," she concluded. "And if I'm going to be accused of being a radical for supporting the 700,000 law enforcement officers we have protecting and serving our communities, then guess what? You can call me a radical, because in case it's not obvious, I couldn't care less what the blue checkmark mob thinks about me."

To see Lahren's full remarks and for more episodes of her daily commentary join Fox Nation and watch "Final Thoughts" today.

FOR LIMITED TIME, RECEIVE 25% OFF NEW PURCHASE OF A YEARLY FOX NATION SUBSCRIPTION

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only available only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from Tomi Lahren, Pete Hegseth, Abby Hornacek, Laura Ingraham, Greg Gutfeld, Judge Andrew Napolitano and many more of your favorite Fox News personalities.