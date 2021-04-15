Tomi Lahren blasts CNN after leaked videos of staffer go viral: 'Shocking' but 'not surprising'

Tomi Lahren slammed CNN Wednesday on Fox Nation's 'Final Thoughts' over a video showing CNN technical director Charlie Chester admitting the network’s goal during the 2020 election was to "get Trump out of office," and, according to Lahren, "prop up Joe Biden like something out of the film ‘A Weekend at Bernie’s.’"

"Yeah, the most trusted name in news, my foot!" said Lahren. "What happened to seek the truth and report it? What happened to journalism? To holding leaders, of all political parties, accountable?"

In the videos of Chester, published by Project Veritas, he makes several assertions about CNN - including saying the network "got Trump out," an admission stating their coverage of Trump’s health was "all speculation," and that the focus in the future would be on climate change.

"And the mainstream media – CNN in particular – takes offense to those who refer to them as "fake news?" Lahren asked. "Don’t you get it now that you’ve been exposed yet again?"

As Lahren noted, this was not the first time CNN was exposed for their internal feelings about former President Trump. "Remember [the] doozy released last December detailing – in his own words – how CNN’s President Jeff Zucker felt and likely still feels about Donald Trump and his supporters?" she asked, a nod toward leaked recordings from Project Veritas of CNN’s conference calls, where the network head can be heard bashing Trump.

But, Lahren predicted, most of America would not see the new videos of CNN.

"The sad part is, I doubt this latest pants-around-the-ankles bombshell will do anything to change it," Lahren said. "Why? Because CNN’s audience won’t see these tapes, won’t hear the employee’s admissions, won’t know any different."

Lahren also said it’s not just CNN that appears to be pushing a liberal agenda. "We’ve got the White House, Hollywood, academics, entertainers, huge media organizations and conglomerates, and big tech all seemingly working on behalf of the Democratic Party and against the truth," she said.

"Who loses?" she asked. "It’s not just Donald Trump and the Republican majority, it’s the American people on all sides of the political spectrum…the fearless pursuit of truth is the only way we will get this country back."

