Tom Homan: 2020 Dems avoided immigration because Trump beat them on the issue

2020 Democratic presidential candidates did not highlight illegal immigration during Tuesday's debate because President Trump has bested them on the issue, former acting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Tom Homan said Wednesday.

"I mean, what are they going to say?" Homan asked on "Fox & Friends" speaking with host Brian Kilmeade.

TOM HOMAN: AT IOWA DEMOCRATIC DEBATE, PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES FAIL TO ADDRESS KEY ISSUE OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

"They are going to say that they have been [beaten] by this president despite the resistance. Despite every one of those [candidates] throwing out enticements of free medical care, a pathway to citizenship, [abolishing] ICE, [getting] rid of detention..." he said.

"Despite their enticements, this president – on his own – has gotten illegal crossing down 72 percent from the high in May," Homan stated.

In May of 2019, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials declared a "full-blown emergency" as the number of migrants apprehended at the border skyrocketed, surpassing 144,000 arrests.

"What are they going to say? They have failed," Homan added. "The president has taken them to school without their help and despite their resistance."

Homan told Kilmeade he believes the president's administration will have completed 400 miles of border wall by the end of the year.

"I think the president means what he says," said Homan.

"And, look, when I talk about the 72 percent decline, what people aren't talking about – Brian – is how many women weren't raped [after a] 72 percent decline in illegal immigration. How many children haven't died? How many millions of dollars did the cartels not make? That's something no one is talking about," he concluded.