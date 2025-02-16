Tom Homan fires back at AOC for mocking his warning that 'evading law enforcement' has consequences

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and border czar Tom Homan's back-and-forth continued Sunday as the "Squad" Democrat's reply to a warning that she could soon find herself in "trouble" for allegedly impeding ICE operations roused an on-air response.

"What she needs to do is read the statutes enacted by Congress… because it's a crime to enter this country illegally," the Trump border czar said on this week's "Sunday Morning Futures."

"Not only that, but when you harbor and conceal and impede law enforcement, that's a felony. What she's doing, she says she's educating everybody on their constitutional rights, and we all know they've got constitutional rights, but what she's really doing… she's trying to teach them how to evade law enforcement."

HOMAN, AOC CLASH OVER WEBINAR TO HELP IMMIGRANTS ‘EVADE’ ICE RAIDS: ‘I THOUGHT I EDUCATED HER’

The clash began with Ocasio-Cortez's hosting of a "Know Your Rights with ICE" webinar on her Facebook page, advising illegal immigrants on how to handle an encounter with the agency.

Homan, responding to that webinar on "The Ingraham Angle," recently suggested the New York Democrat could be crossing a line.

"I'm working with the Department of Justice and finding out. Where is that line that they cross? So maybe AOC is going to be in trouble now," he said.

NYC MAYOR ADAMS, TRUMP BORDER CZAR HOMAN ANNOUNCE ‘GAME CHANGER’ FOR ICE ENFORCEMENT

Ocasio-Cortez responded on X, mocking the suggestion that she could soon be in trouble, adding that Homan "learn how to read," beginning with the Constitution.

Homan reiterated that ICE raids are currently concentrating on national security and public safety threats by zeroing in on illegal immigrants with "significant criminal convictions." By "educating" those living in the U.S. illegally on ways to evade law enforcement, he suggested she could be sewing the seeds of another heinous crime.

"Let's hope she's not educating the next person who gets out and murders a young college student in Georgia…" he said. "She can call it education all she wants. But we all know it's about evading law enforcement."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report.