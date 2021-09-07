Tom Homan on 'Fox & Friends': Biden admin starting to realize 'they can't survive this'

Fox News contributor and former ICE Director Tom Homan reacted Tuesday to a report from Politico on President Biden considering rebooting some of former President Trump's immigration policies. A federal court ruled last month Biden could not end Trump's "Remain in Mexico" policy.

TOM HOMAN: This past month it’s going to be over 200,000 [migrants crossing into the U.S.] again. They haven’t announced it yet. But, it’s going to be over 200,000. They haven’t announced it but they’re trying to find a way to spin it. But, they can’t survive this. They can’t take this beating every month. I’m sure there's people at the White House that are not an idiot that realize that look—this is going to hurt us in the midterms.

