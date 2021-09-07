Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Tom Homan on 'Fox & Friends': Biden admin starting to realize 'they can't survive this'

Former ICE director says Biden officials realizing border crisis could impact midterm elections

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Homan on Biden considering Trump border policies: I'm sure someone at the White House is not an idiot Video

Homan on Biden considering Trump border policies: I'm sure someone at the White House is not an idiot

Fox News contributor Tom Homan says that the Biden administration cannot politically survive a continued surge at the border

Fox News contributor and former ICE Director Tom Homan reacted Tuesday to a report from Politico on President Biden considering rebooting some of former President Trump's immigration policies. A federal court ruled last month Biden could not end Trump's "Remain in Mexico" policy. 

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION HAS LOST TRACK OF A THIRD OF RELEASED MIGRANT KIDS: REPORT

TOM HOMAN: This past month it’s going to be over 200,000 [migrants crossing into the U.S.] again. They haven’t announced it yet. But, it’s going to be over 200,000. They haven’t announced it but they’re trying to find a way to spin it. But, they can’t survive this. They can’t take this beating every month. I’m sure there's people at the White House that are not an idiot that realize that look—this is going to hurt us in the midterms. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

Biden looking to reinstate some Trump border policies: Report Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.