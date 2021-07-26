Tom Homan: Biden warning Americans about COVID while border 'wide open' for COVID-positive migrants

Retired acting ICE director and Fox News contributor Tom Homan slammed President Biden for allowing the U.S. border to remain "wide open" while urging Americans to continue holding themselves "accountable to COVID." Homan told "Fox & Friends First," Monday, the act of having "released hundreds of COVID-positive people into the interior" shows "incompetence at the highest level" from the Biden administration.

TOM HOMAN PERSONALLY ‘DISGUSTED’ WITH MOUNTING BORDER CHAOS, WARNS ICE MORALE IS ‘IN THE TOILET’

TOM HOMAN: The northern border we have with Canada is still closed because of COVID and the southern border is wide open. And you're right, I mean, ICE already had 7,500 positive COVID cases run through their system. Right now, as we're speaking, they have nearly 1,200 active cases in custody right now that came across that border. And what really scares me is that nearly 300,000 got away this year.

Those who escaped border apprehension, how many of them had COVID? And we already know the U.S. government on purpose has released hundreds of COVID-positive people into the interior by either a bus ticket or a plane ticket and release them into the United States. This is simply incompetence at the highest level. At the same time, they're talking about Americans masking up. They're talking about door-to-door vaccinations, the U.S. citizens being held accountable to COVID but the southwest border is wide open.

