Ex-CDC director says parts of US seeing 'explosive spread' of COVID-19: 'We need to be physically distant'

Former CDC Director Tom Frieden told “America’s Newsroom” Thursday that many states across America, "particularly the southern states," are seeing "continued explosive spread” of COVID-19.

“The bad news is it's going to take a while for cases to come down,” Frieden said told host Sandra Smith. “If you look at New York City, it was a couple of months really before they came down and that requires people staying apart.”

"We can be socially connected," Frieden added, "but we need to be physically distant. That means when we are indoors we need to be not near other people and if we are, we need to wear a mask.”

On Wednesday, the U.S. reported a record 52,788 new coronavirus infections, the first time the single-day number has exceeded 50,000. That number topped the previous record, set last Sunday, by 8,600 cases, according to the Financial Times.

Five states -- California, Texas, Arizona, North Carolina and Georgia -- also reported their highest infection totals Wednesday, The Washington Post reported. In California, 9,740 people tested positive for the virus.

Frieden then explained what he calls “the three Ws.”

“Wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance," he said. "Those three things can make a really big difference, especially when we go into a holiday weekend. Remember, out-of-doors, much safer than indoors.

“So, yeah, you can be outdoors at a barbecue, but stay apart from others and if you have to be close to others then wear a mask,” Frieden added.

When asked about the possibility of schools reopening in the fall, Frieden told Smith, "I think it's not a question of whether we open schools in the fall, it’s how, but we won’t be able to do it if we've got explosive spread of the virus.

“It just won’t be possible for people to travel safely and go to school so our kids depend on all of us getting this right,” he said.

