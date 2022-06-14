Tom Cotton teases prospect of 2024 presidential run: 'We'll see what happens'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As concerns within the Democrat Party mount on President Biden's viability to run in 2024, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., on "America Reports" Tuesday addressed his own potential presidential aspirations.

SEN. TOM COTTON: Well, we have an annual event. We have lots of folks coming in from across Arkansas and across the country, who have been friends and supporters of mine for many years and it was great to see so many friends. We had a lot of good conversations about what we're going to do to help Republicans win the Senate and the House later this year. And then what the future holds.

We've got one election in front of us. It's pretty important that we win back the Congress. So I'll take that first at that election first, and then we'll see what happens after the midterms.

