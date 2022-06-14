Expand / Collapse search
Tom Cotton teases prospect of 2024 presidential run: 'We'll see what happens'

Republican addresses report he met with top donors on potential 2024 White House campaign

Fox News Staff
Fox News Staff
Tom Cotton addresses 2024 rumors: ‘We’ll see what happens’ Video

Tom Cotton addresses 2024 rumors: ‘We’ll see what happens’

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., on the general election in 2024.

As concerns within the Democrat Party mount on President Biden's viability to run in 2024, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., on "America Reports" Tuesday addressed his own potential presidential aspirations.

BIDEN 'RUNNING FOR RE-ELECTION' IN 2024, WHITE HOUSE SAYS

SEN. TOM COTTON: Well, we have an annual event. We have lots of folks coming in from across Arkansas and across the country, who have been friends and supporters of mine for many years and it was great to see so many friends. We had a lot of good conversations about what we're going to do to help Republicans win the Senate and the House later this year. And then what the future holds.

We've got one election in front of us. It's pretty important that we win back the Congress. So I'll take that first at that election first, and then we'll see what happens after the midterms.

