Las Vegas voters reveal top priorities ahead of Nevada's primary elections

Sin City locals told Fox News economic woes, including inflation and soaring gas prices, are among their top voting priorities and shared their preferred winners for the 2022 midterms.

"Why are we spending billions overseas when we’re starving here in America? Why are we sending Ukraine weapons when they want to take my weapon?" Shelley, a Las Vegas resident, told Fox News. "I don’t think so. Not in this country."

Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt holds a comfortable lead in the Senate race over his seven Republican rivals going into Tuesday's primary election. The winner will square off against incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in November – one of the races that could be key for Republicans to take control of the Senate.

Political experts have labeled Nevada a battleground state, and some voters say the state could see a red wave.

TRUMP-BACKED ADAM LAXALT SAYS TUESDAY’S PRIMARY IN NEVADA ‘GREAT DRY RUN’ FOR NOVEMBER SENATE SHOWDOWN

Shelley said inflation and gas prices were the issues she cared about most.

"The prices of groceries are ridiculous," she said. "Open up our pipelines again. Why are we buying foreign oil when we have oil here?"

"Inflation is not ‘transitory‘ as they said it would be," Shelley added. "Inflation is here. People are going hungry."

Another local, Monty, shared a similar sentiment.

"Fuel and the economy," he said.

A lifelong Nevadan, Margaret, said her top priorities as a voter were the economy and getting rid of carpool lanes.

"I think they’re a waste of money," she told Fox News. "A lot of the time these HOV lanes are never used, and traffic is heavy, and it would save on gas."

BIDEN ECONOMIC ADVISER SAYS WHITE HOUSE HASN'T 'MISSED MUCH AT ALL' ON INFLATION

Nevada’s average gas price reached nearly $5.66 per gallon Monday, the highest in the state’s history and more than 50 cents higher than the national average.

Margaret told Fox News she hoped Democrats won in the upcoming midterm elections.

"We certainly have good Republicans running, but I do like my Democrats," she said.

Tatiana, who moved to Nevada about a year ago, told Fox News the midterms were "gonna be crazy."

"Whatever happens, happens," she added.

AOC DODGES ON WHETHER SHE'LL SUPPORT BIDEN IN 2024, FOCUSES ON MIDTERMS: 'THAT'S NOT A YES'

Duke, another lifelong Nevadan, said: "At this point, it’s impossible to determine."

"Things really happen fast," he said. "Things get toward the Election Day and something will happen in the news and that determines the outcome."

Monty told Fox News he hoped Republicans regain control.

"I’m hoping that it would be this year and in 2024," he said.

Shelley also believes there's a strong possibility of a red wave in Nevada.

"We need to take our country back," she said. "We were the United States of America."

"We were the greatest country in the world," Shelley added. "And now we’re a laughing stock."