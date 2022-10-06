Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Tom Cotton: Democrats just want decline by design

He says a Republican Senate will leverage its spending power to encourage more US energy production

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Fox News host Laura Ingraham spoke with Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., regarding President Biden's handling of the U.S. energy crisis and rising gas prices on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., spoke with Fox News host Laura Ingraham about rising gas prices and the Democratic policies behind the increases on "The Ingraham Angle."

SEN. TOM COTTON: As I write it in "Only the Strong," the Democrats' plan is decline by design. We don't have $5-a-gallon gas in this country by accident. It's not an unintended consequence. It's not bad luck or the evil machinations of oil company executives or OPEC. It's because Joe Biden and progressive Democrats want gas to be that expensive. They want you to get out of your gas-guzzling SUV or minivan. They want farmers to have to stop using diesel for tractors and other farm instruments. 

JESSE WATTERS ON BIDEN TAPPING INTO OIL RESERVES AGAIN: ‘HE’S A RECKLESS, ECONOMIC ILLITERATE'

They think that you're going to be able to replace all these things with electric vehicles, which, by the way, really are coal-powered or natural gas–powered or nuclear-powered vehicles, because the electricity has to come from somewhere, and it doesn't come from the sun when it's not shining or the wind when it's not blowing it.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Sen Tom Cotton: This is how a Republican Senate will restore US energy production Video
