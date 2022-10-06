Tom Cotton: Democrats just want decline by design

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., spoke with Fox News host Laura Ingraham about rising gas prices and the Democratic policies behind the increases on "The Ingraham Angle."

SEN. TOM COTTON: As I write it in "Only the Strong," the Democrats' plan is decline by design. We don't have $5-a-gallon gas in this country by accident. It's not an unintended consequence. It's not bad luck or the evil machinations of oil company executives or OPEC. It's because Joe Biden and progressive Democrats want gas to be that expensive. They want you to get out of your gas-guzzling SUV or minivan. They want farmers to have to stop using diesel for tractors and other farm instruments.

They think that you're going to be able to replace all these things with electric vehicles, which, by the way, really are coal-powered or natural gas–powered or nuclear-powered vehicles, because the electricity has to come from somewhere, and it doesn't come from the sun when it's not shining or the wind when it's not blowing it.

