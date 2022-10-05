Jesse Watters on Biden tapping into oil reserves again: 'He's a reckless, economic illiterate'

Fox News host Jesse Watters ripped President Biden Wednesday after he said he would release 10 million more barrels of oil from the U.S.’ Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in November. The move comes after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) said it would be cut oil production by 2 million barrels a day. Watters argued Biden's handling of the economic issues facing Americans is going to "guarantee a Republican Senate" on "The Five."

BIDEN'S ENERGY POLICY IS PUTTING AMERICA LAST

JESSE WATTERS: He's a reckless economic illiterate, and he's going to cause a lot of pain to the American people because we're going to need those reserves full at some point, and before then we're going to have to buy back and restock at about $100 a barrel. And what do you think that's going to do to the world price of oil? He doesn't understand it's set by the world. He thinks, Fred, that owns the gas station at the corner, sets the price of oil. If you're not going to unleash American energy, you have to butter up the Saudis. And so far, he's cozied up to their biggest enemy, the Iranians. He doesn't even send them any arms packages like most presidents do. He called them, he called the crown prince a killer and tried to ostracize them. And he's always talking about the Green New Deal, the Green New Deal. You need a little more finesse when everybody's getting slammed at the pump.

