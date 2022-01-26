Expand / Collapse search
Tom Cotton: Biden impeachment inquiry over border a possibility

Cotton says the administration has failed at the border

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Sen. Tom Cotton tells Laura Ingraham our tax dollars are supporting single adult men who cross the U.S. border illegally.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., jointed "The Ingraham Angle" on Tuesday to discuss what he sees as the Biden administration's failed approach to the border. He said it is 'not out of the realm of possibility that President Biden faces an impeachment inquiry on the matter.

BIDEN IMPLEMENTING BORDER CRISIS ON PURPOSE: FORMER BORDER OFFICIAL

TOM COTTON: No Laura, I don’t think it’s out of the realm of possibility because of all of the abuses of the Biden administration. I think what the Department of Homeland Security has done to undermine American sovereignty, to open up our borders to undercut wages and jobs for American workers is probably the most egregious…and they’re open about it. [DHS] Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has said it in speeches…that being illegally present in the country is no longer even a priority for deportation. They admit these things publicly. 

