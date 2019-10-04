Todd Piro finds out what Americans would rather have Congress focus on than impeachment

Fox News' Todd Piro hit the streets of New York City on Friday to find out how people really feel about the Trump impeachment inquiry -- and whether or not they believe there are other issues Washington should be focused on.

"We need to focus on the [border] wall, in my opinion," one man said. He also listed immigration and school tuition among his concerns.

"Why are people on the streets when there are millions of beds across America that are wide open?" another man asked in the segment that aired on "The Daily Briefing."

Another woman said she believes student loan forgiveness is an issue that needs more attention.

"There are lots of people struggling. We need more attention to that," she told Piro.

Another man said he was interested in eliminating regulation in the tax code.

Mental health and safety among military veterans was also brought up, as was helping the environment.

"If they would put as much effort on other things as what they're doing on the impeachment, then we could get so much more done," a woman concluded.

Impeachment has been the talk of Washington, with Trump ramping up his attacks on former Vice President Joe Biden Friday as he sought to fight political fire with political fire, accusing the Democratic presidential candidate of "pillaging" foreign countries while insisting his own controversial push for overseas governments to look into Biden dealings is about corruption and not politics.

“I don’t care about Biden’s campaign, but I do care about corruption,” Trump said. “I don’t care about politics, I don’t care about anything. I care about corruption.”

The president’s comments came on a day of whirlwind developments in the House impeachment inquiry, with intelligence community Inspector General Michael Atkinson testifying behind closed doors on Capitol Hill, Democrats preparing subpoenas for the White House, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo facing a deadline to comply with a separate subpoena — all over Trump's controversial July 25 phone call with the president of Ukraine in which he sought a Biden-related probe.

His comments Friday drew skepticism from critics in Congress, including Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah.

“When the only American citizen President Trump singles out for China’s investigation is his political opponent in the midst of the Democratic nomination process, it strains credulity to suggest that it is anything other than politically motivated,” Romney tweeted.