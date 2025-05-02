Tim Walz's daughter blasts running influencer for 'normalizing' Trump administration with White House visit

Hope Walz, the daughter of former vice presidential nominee Gov. Tim Walz, attacked a popular running influencer on social media for interviewing White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt this week.

Kate Mackz, a running TikToker with 783,000 followers, interviews celebrities, often while taking a jog, for her online series "Post Run High." She's interviewed well-known Democrats before, including Tim Walz in a video posted two weeks before the November election.

But Mackz's interview with Leavitt this week at the White House angered her far-left followers, including Hope Walz, who posted a video berating Mackz for "normalizing" the Trump administration.

"Running as an act is political. And you know who told me that? Tim Walz," Walz, 24, said. "Running is a privilege and being part of the running community is a privilege that not all people have access to."

"So, I don't really understand why platforming an administration that cuts mental health services…[is] actively hurting the planet… sending people away without due process, villainizing minorities. All those things are preventing people from getting into the running community, which I thought what Kate's platform was for," Walz continued.

"But it's also just damaging to society as a whole. We should not be normalizing these people."

Walz went on to say it was "insulting to her dad" to keep the interview with Walz pinned to the top of Mackz page, when he "stands for quite literally the opposite of what this administration is doing."

"You don't get to ‘both sides’ this," Walz scolded. "We are quite literally talking about good versus evil here, and I'm just really disappointed the whole thing happened."

Fox News Channel's "Outnumbered" panel reacted to Walz's video on Friday, slamming her message that running was a "privileged" activity and the runner shouldn't have platformed Leavitt.

Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren argued that running was one of the few sports that's readily available to most people before calling Walz's larger message, that young people shouldn't engage with those they disagree with politically, the most "damaging."

"That's your positive message for Gen Z?" she asked.

"Where she loses me is when she gets into this is good versus evil," co-host Kayleigh McEnany added, calling Leavitt "one of the nicest people on planet earth."

"Maybe she can encourage Hope Walz to run from the microphone because I'm sick of listening to her," fellow co-host Emily Compagno quipped.

Mackz did not respond to a request for comment.