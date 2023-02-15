Ticketmaster roasted for presale problems with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler tour tickets: 'At it again'

Ticketmaster's latest debacle is generating sympathy for Swifties.

After comedy queens Tina Fey and Amy Poehler announced Tuesday that they would take to the road for an epic comedy tour starting this spring, buyers rushed to the platform for Wednesday's presale to claim their spot for a chance to enjoy a show.

To their dismay, stalls, sellouts and long wait times were the story.

"Because @Ticketmaster can’t get their s--- together, people are already selling their tickets to the Tina Fey & Amy Poehler tour on stub hub, less than 20 min after the presale started. And that’s not even mentioning the additional fees. This is ridiculous," one user tweeted, along with a screenshot of her stub for three tickets totaling over $1,000.

Some complained about long lines.

"Waiting for Tina Fey and Amy Poehler tickets is giving me a crash course in empathy towards all you Swifties. Ticketmaster is a special place," FOX 5 DC's "The Final 5" host Jim Lokay tweeted.

"Coolcoolcool I love having 2000 people in front of me for the Tina Fey Amy Poehler tour. Ticketmaster sucks," another added.

A third user wrote, "I guess I severely underestimated the popularity of Amy Poehler and Tina Fey because I’m stunned I’m still waiting in the queue 30 minutes later. I’m also stunned the cheapest ticket is $400, hell would have to freeze over before I pay that. F--ing Ticketmaster at it again."

"Can I have that 45 minutes of my life back @Ticketmaster? Explain how I wait 45 minutes and zero presale tickets available to see @amypoehler and Tina Fey. Hop over to Seat Geek and over 320 listings! Curse you, tricked me again," a fourth added.

Though Ticketmaster's website states that event organizers are responsible for prices, others complained about the prices and fees.

The For Better or Worse Podcast account posted: "Just tried to get tickets to Amy Poehler and Tina Fey’s tour in AC and presale opened at 10 AM… got in at 1009 and all the seats were basically taken AND over $250 a seat. How are regular people supposed to have a chance?"

Some called the ticket selling outlet "trash," while others said the page "crashed and burned" while trying to manage demand for the tour.

Some even called for Fey and Poehler to add more shows to the tour, so people would have a better shot at purchasing a ticket.

The duo already added another show in The Windy City only minutes after the presale tickets became available at 10 a.m. central time Wednesday due to "overwhelming demand," according to a local NBC station in Chicago.

Those who were unable to get tickets during the presale period are now left to wait until the general sale opens Friday morning.