Sen. Tillis: Soleimani was in Iraq orchestrating another attack before US strike

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., defended President Trump's decision to order a deadly airstrike that killed top Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, explaining that Soleimani was in Iraq to direct another attack on Americans.

“How could anyone think that Soleimani was going over there to make peace? He was going there to orchestrate the next wave of violence in Iraq, putting American men and women at risk,” Tillis, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, told “America’s Newsroom.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., called on members of Congress late Thursday to join her in putting a stop to President Trump from starting a war as a "distraction" in Iran following the deadly U.S. airstrike. Other Democrats said Trump should have sought congressional approval to carry out the strike.

“So what if Trump wants war, knows this leads to war and needs the distraction?” the Democrat "Squad" member tweeted. “Real question is, will those with congressional authority step in and stop him? I know I will.”

The Pentagon confirmed earlier Thursday evening that Trump had ordered the attack that killed Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, among other military officials at Baghdad International Airport in Iraq. Iran’s top “shadow commander” was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more, the State Department said.

Tillis said that Trump's decision was warranted.

“We’ve taken out a top terrorist. Somebody who has done Iran’s bidding across the world. He’s responsible for hundreds of American lives and lives of others who are fighting for freedom in the region.

“I appreciate the president's resolve and I think it’s [an] appropriate action.”

The strike on Soleimani came amid tensions between Washington and Tehran following a New Year's Eve attack by Iranian-backed militias on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

