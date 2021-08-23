Thiessen: Biden handed terrorists a 'safe haven' to plan attacks worse than 9/11

Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen told "America's Newsroom" that Biden has given radical Islamic terrorists, including Al-Qaeda, the tools they need to conduct attacks potentially deadlier than 9/11.

MARC THIESSEN: If Al Qaeda reconstitutes itself in Afghanistan and starts carrying out attacks on the West—there’s gonna be a backlash alright and the politics are going to be very bad for Joe Biden…

When we talk about ending endless wars—radical Islam hasn’t ended its war against us. People take for granted the fact that we haven’t been hit since 9/11 like the terrorists lost interest or something. No, it’s because we’ve had our boot on their necks all over the world…

Joe Biden has handed the Islamic radicals an emirate in Afghanistan that they’ve been wanting. And they’re gonna use that safe haven to plan attacks. And if you think 9/11 is the worst thing they can do to us I’ve got another thing coming for you. They consider that a floor, not a ceiling.

