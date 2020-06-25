Powerful documentaries examining African-American experience in America now available on Fox Nation

A number of powerful documentaries examining the African-American experience in America are now available on Fox Nation.

"They Fight" documents the journey of a team of young boxers and their coach, who train in Washington, D.C.'s Ward 8, the most impoverished part of that city.

The fighters and their volunteer coach all have their challenges to overcome, including a lack of funding and stable home lives, as they set their sights set on the 2017 Junior Olympics.

Ragahleak “Peanut” Bartee is one of the boys featured in the documentary and one of the program's most successful fighters. He won the 75-pound intermediate division Junior Olympic national championship in 2015.

"I see myself in like the next five, four years, you know, having my first professional fight," he said, speaking directly into the camera, sitting in front of a rundown boxing ring, in their free gym space at the location recreation center.

"Then after that, you know, get my mom out of these little apartments and houses and take her somewhere better," he continued.

"And then, after all, all, all, all that," Bartee said with a smile, "probably have my first child. Then I think that's it because I ain't having too much kids."

Despite the boys' dreams, hard work and the support of some in their community, it proves not to be enough, when their coach goes missing.

Oscar winner and musician Common, along with partners including New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, produced the film.

In "Shot In the Dark," a young man in Chicago, scarred by violence and loss, seeks refuge on the basketball court, dreaming of a championship and a better life.

The film documented the high school basketball team at Orr Academy on the West Side of Chicago, one of the squad's standouts, Tyquone Greer, and head coach Lou Adams.

"It's rough around here man," Adams said as he walked through his neighborhood shaking hands with friends and neighbors.

A gunshot rings out. Adams paused momentarily, but for just a moment, then he continued walking.

"It's really, really rough," he laughed, "That's a gunshot."

"Forty boys on my team don't have a father," he remarked, noting that he also grew up in a one-parent household. "Forty guys that depend on me every day."

"Shot In the Dark" followed Adams and his players, as they navigate a system that seems determined to hold them back.

"I want to get a chance to experience the world," said Greer, a high school junior at the time. Nearly half of the students at Orr Academy do not graduate, far fewer go on to college.

"The city of Chicago is one of the most segregated cities. Not only in race, but in gang-wise too. It's like a swamp. Once you get your feet stuck in the quicksand, it's hard to get out," he said.

The film was executive produced by NBA superstar Dwyane Wade and Chance the Rapper.

In the Fox Nation documentary, "The New Battle for Chicago," Chicago native and Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell puts faces and names behind the grim statistics coming out of Chicago every year.

On May 31, Chicago recorded 18 murders, making it the city’s deadliest day in 60 years.

Caldwell delved into feelings of hopelessness in the African-American community and his own troubled upbringing, including his mother's struggle with drug addiction that nearly took her life.

"Drugs were the sole focus of my mom's every day. And then the unthinkable happened," he said in the Fox Nation show.

"There was a Saturday night. I was ironing a shirt when my mother came in and collapsed on a chair. She was shaking. She put a cover over herself," he continued. "She had a box cutter and she was trying to kill herself that night. For her, a life of dependency was a life not worth living."

The stories of desperation are sadly just a few of the testimonials detailed in "The New Battle for Chicago." But the documentary also highlighted community members' efforts to re-invent themselves and their neighborhoods.

