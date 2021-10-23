NSBA's 'domestic terrorism' apology falls flat: 'These are parents, not terrorists,' Dr. Saphier says

"The Big Saturday Show" panelists responded Saturday to the National School Boards Association's apology for its Sept. 29 letter to President Joe Biden that labeled some concerned parents domestic terrorists.

The letter dubbed parental resistance to critical race theory and COVID restrictions "the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes."

"These are parents, not terrorists," Dr. Nicole Saphier said on "The Big Saturday Show." "All this did was exacerbate an already strained relationship between parents and educators, specifically the administrators."

David Webb argued that the apology was too little, too late. According to a recent Fox News poll, 73% of parents are "extremely or very concerned about what schools teach."

Fox News contributor Johnny "Joey" Jones could be among them.

"My kids deserve to be treated with respect and to not be told they're racist because of the color of their skin in school," he said.

Jones warned that the bogeyman-like specter of "domestic terrorism" "gives the federal government…the opportunity to invoke things…like the Patriot Act" and trample on parents' constitutional rights. He used the example of a parent "liking" a Facebook post or joining a certain Facebook group and then being investigated "under this guise" of domestic terrorism.

"I think as Americans, regardless of how you feel about the politics of critical race theory, this objectively is scary," he said.

In response to a Fox News poll showing that 63% of parents think that schools pushing a political plan is a "major problem" in schools, Webb urged concerned parents to become "more involved in their children's education."

"We've had a problem in this country where parents have sent their kids off for eight or so hours a day for the government to raise their children," he said. "That responsibility is yours. Once that child is out there in the world, until they are an adult, they are your responsibility. Stay involved."