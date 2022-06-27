'The View' women: Roe news broke during our plane ride to Bahamas

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" broadcasted live from the Bahamas on Monday and the hosts opened by discussing how they felt about the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, which broke while they were on their way to Baha Mar resort.

"When we were in the air flying here on Friday, news broke that the Supreme Court, you know the conservatives overturned Roe v. Wade. So a ‘Hot Topics’ meeting immediately kind of broke out 40,000 feet up in air trying to process the impact of this decision," co-host Whoopi Goldberg said.

Goldberg also noted that not every host agreed on the issue.

"It is at its core, about whether you have the right to make decisions about another person's reproductive choices," she said. "That's at its core. That's what this is about."

Co-host Joy Behar noted that it happened while they were on their plane ride to the Bahamas, adding "it was not easy to jump out of the plane."

"And don't think Joy didn't try," co-host Sara Haines joked. "And right in to the Supreme Court, you know," Behar quipped.

"It was a little bit shocking. I remember the word went out really fast and we were getting up out of our seats and of course Sunny gave us all the information. It was a pretty rough moment," Behar said, adding that they sort of knew it was coming because Justice Samuel Alito's draft opinion was leaked in May.

Behar said she didn't think they'd go through with it because it's "insane."

Frequent guest host Ana Navarro said that the issue of abortion has been a "political wedge issue."

"And I think nobody ever thought that the dog would actually catch the bus. And so now we have to live with the consequences, and there’s just this, you know, the division in the country. I thought to myself, what would have happened had we not had that leak a few months ago and this come as a complete shock to America?" she said.

Sunny Hostin said that she compared the leaked draft to Alito final opinion and said they were "almost identical."

Haines criticized lawmakers, saying that they should have codified Roe v. Wade.

"I’m getting frustrated now that people didn’t effort codifying this because back to 1993 when the Freedom of Choice Act came through, a lot of people that we had – Democrats had a supermajority. They could have pushed this through. They kind of sat back and said it wasn't enough here and wasn't enough there and nothing got done," Haines said.

She also noted that Roe wasn't safe because of the way it was decided.

"Because both sides – to me, I’m not a lawyer, but what it looks like to me is that both sides use it as a wedge issue for votes. That’s why," Behar contended.

ABC's Terry Moran was among the media figures who shared dire predictions after the ruling, saying Sunday that "women will die" from the Supreme Court's action.

"This is a different world for women in America," he said.