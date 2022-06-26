ABC's Terry Moran says 'women will die' because of Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

ABC senior correspondent Terry Moran said Sunday during ABC's "This Week" that women will die because of the Supreme Court's ruling in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case, which overturned Roe v. Wade.

"This is the most consequential Supreme Court decision in decades. It changes the status of American women as citizens of the United States and as citizens of their states. That's the big picture, but let's not mince words. Women will die because of this ruling," Moran said.

Moran also said doctors would now consider the local authorities in making decisions with regard to a "medically necessary" abortion.

"In 11 states including Texas and Florida, state governments can seize control of the bodies of women who have been raped or who are victims of incest and compel them to carry the baby, child of their rapist to term. This is a different world for women in America," he said.

Host Martha Raddatz also asked ABC's Dan Abrams about Justice Clarence Thomas's concurring opinion.

"The court went to great lengths to suggest it doesn’t apply to any of those other areas, but when you read Justice Thomas’ concurrence, it’s difficult not to ask the question, what could be next? He puts it all there on the table, Justice Thomas, and while as a practical manner it seems the court doesn’t have the votes to overturn in any of those other areas. Analytically, if you read the reasoning of the court, it's hard not to say that Justice Thomas’ assessment is more intellectually consistent," Abrams said.

ABC News White House correspondent Cecilia Vega said that the ruling was somewhat overshadowing President Biden's meeting with G7 leaders in Germany.

She said that the president had his reaction speech written already prior to the court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and that there had been meetings going on in the White House about how the administration could respond to the Dobbs decision.

"What he did at this point, he’s saying the administration is going to protect access to the abortion pill. That the DOJ will certainly challenge any state that tries to restrict women from traveling to get the procedure," she said, adding that there were advocates who were looking at the Biden White House as the "face of this movement."

Biden criticized the decision by the Supreme Court on Friday and called on Congress to restore Roe v. Wade abortion protections.

"Let me be very clear and unambiguous: the only way we can secure a woman’s right to choose—the balance that existed—is for Congress to restore the protections of Roe v. Wade as federal law," Biden said. "No executive action from the president can do that."

The president also urged protesters to remain peaceful as they demonstrate against the decision across the country.