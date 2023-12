Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

During Thursday’s episode of "The View", co-host Ana Navarro seemingly took shots at former co-host Meghan McCain while trying to make a point in defense of Hunter Biden’s accused influence peddling.

Downplaying that Hunter Biden used his famous last name to secure foreign business deals, Navarro joked that someone who used to sit at "The View" table did the same thing to bolster their career.

Navarro also shrugged off Hunter Biden’s recent indictment on tax evasion, stating that many Americans haven't paid their taxes and that only a small number actually get prosecuted.

The co-host’s comments came during a discussion about the younger Biden’s alleged corruption, following his refusal on Wednesday to comply with a congressional subpoena that could land him in contempt.

"Joe Biden’s crime is being Hunter Biden’s father and being Hunter Biden’s very loving father, very good father. Very supportive father," Navarro, a rabid White House supporter, said.

"Look, did Hunter Biden influence peddle on his last name? Yes, he did. So did half of Washington. People sitting at this table did it," she declared, as the crowd laughed at her last allegation.

Before Navarro could finish her next point, Griffin asked her to elaborate: "Actually, who at this table peddled on their last name?"

Giving an extra hint, Navarro replied, "I’m not talking about currently." Co-host Sunny Hostin burst out laughing as the hosts realized who Navarro meant.

"We just wanted to clear our names," Griffin said.

It seemed clear Navarro was talking about former conservative "View" co-host Meghan McCain, the daughter of late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., who quit the show in 2021 and has said it was a toxic working environment.

McCain responded on X shortly after the clip was shared online, saying she was "no Hunter Biden" and would consider taking legal action against the ABC program. She also mocked the show for remaining fixated on her years after she left the show, although Navarro and her co-hosts never explicitly named her on Thursday.

"I have never been accused of a crime in my life and am a patriotic American - I would never and have never 'influenced peddled' in my life, let alone with foreign adversaries. Not all politicians children are the same - and I am no Hunter Biden," she wrote. "All accusations are absurd, defamatory and slanderous. I will be consulting my lawyers regarding what was libeled against me on The View this morning."

Navarro went on to defend Hunter Biden by pointing out many Americans cheat on their taxes.

"Did he use his last name to make money, to monetize on Joe Biden’s last name?" Navarro asked. "Yes, he did. That’s not a crime. Did Hunter Biden cheat on his taxes? Yes, he did. He has admitted it. He paid it back. He paid it back with $600,000 penalty… 15.5% of Americans cheat on their taxes and you know how many get prosecuted? Less than 1%."