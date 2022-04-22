Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Olbermann, other liberals offer Disney 'simple solution': 'Move' multi-billion dollar operation from Florida

Disney employs thousands of workers at its Orlando-area theme parks and has billions in assets located in the state

By Brandon Gillespie | Fox News
close
Montage: MSNBC, NBC, ABC, CBS cheerlead Disney, bash Florida Republicans Video

Montage: MSNBC, NBC, ABC, CBS cheerlead Disney, bash Florida Republicans

The liberal media had a field-day criticizing the Florida governor and state Republicans after it was announced Disney’s self-governance status could be revoked.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A number of liberal journalists suggested this week that Disney simply move its multi-billion dollar operation from Florida in response to the state taking action to end the company's special self-governing status.

The Florida state legislature passed a bill this week dissolving Disney's more than 50-year-old self-governing status after the company publicly feuded with Republicans over a parental rights bill that was signed into law last month. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed it on Friday.

The move by Florida Republicans has attracted widespread criticism from the left as a form of political retribution.

FILE PHOTO: Fireworks go off around Cinderella's castle during the grand opening ceremony for Walt Disney World's Fantasyland in Lake Buena Vista, Florida December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Scott Audette/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Fireworks go off around Cinderella's castle during the grand opening ceremony for Walt Disney World's Fantasyland in Lake Buena Vista, Florida December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Scott Audette/File Photo (REUTERS/Scott Audette/File Photo)

WHITE HOUSE SAYS IT OPPOSES DESANTIS TAKING ACTION AGAINST DISNEY

"A simple solution to the [Gov. Ron DeSantis'] attack on business, specifically [Disney]. The company should close the current [Walt Disney World] in Florida, tear it down, and build a new and better facility in a nearby state NOT run by religious zealot buffoons," tweeted former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann.

"Disney could move out of Florida, bring their tens of thousands of jobs along with them, and crash and burn Ron DeSantis’ re-election bid," wrote left-wing journalist Brian Tyler Cohen in a now-deleted tweet.

A Daily Beast editor claimed in another tweet that Florida's economy would "collapse" if Disney left the state, adding it was "a very strange game" Florida was playing.

NBC reporter Ben Collins agreed, tweeting in response, "From the folks who brought you the expression ‘play stupid games, win stupid prizes,’ we bring you the stupidest game of them all."

Former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann urged Disney to leave the state of Florida in an April 20, 2022 tweet criticizing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. (Screenshot/Twitter)

Former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann urged Disney to leave the state of Florida in an April 20, 2022 tweet criticizing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. (Screenshot/Twitter) (Screenshot/Twitter)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The journalists' suggestions joined a throng of other liberal outlets cheerleading Disney in its battle with DeSantis.

Over the past week, liberal media outlets MSNBC, NBC, CBS and ABC relentlessly criticized Florida Republicans as they reacted to the news that Disney could have its independent government eliminated, vocally supporting the entertainment resort and ridiculing those opposing the Mouse.

Fox News' Nikolas Lanum and Kyle Morris contributed to this report.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.