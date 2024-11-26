Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

‘Landman’ clip goes viral slamming renewable energy: ‘There is nothing clean about this’

'Landman' is a rural America drama created by 'Yellowstone' writer and producer Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson Fox News
Published
close
'Yellowstone' star Wes Bentley admits character's murderous ways weigh on him in real life Video

'Yellowstone' star Wes Bentley admits character's murderous ways weigh on him in real life

Wes Bentley told Fox News Digital starring as Jamie Dutton for the past five years has been a "real challenge" that effects his real life.

A clip from Billy Bob Thornton’s new show "Landman" went viral on X for slamming the use of renewable energy like wind turbines, that are intended to combat the effects of climate change.

"They use clean energy to power the oil wells?" Kayla Wallace’s character said in the scene of the show.

"They use alternative energy. There is nothing clean about this," Billy Bob Thornton’s character said.

Podcaster Joe Rogan and 'Yellowstone' creator Taylor Sheridan

Podcaster Joe Rogan and 'Yellowstone' creator Taylor Sheridan talk about the state of American culture on a recent episode of 'The Joe Rogan Experience' podcast. (Spotify)

"Please, Mr. Oilman, tell me how the wind is bad for the environment?" Kayla Wallace replied.

'YELLOWSTONE' FANS FURIOUS OVER KEVIN COSTNER'S SENDOFF, COMPLAIN SHOW HAS 'JUMPED THE SHARK'

Thornton’s "Tommy Norris" responded, "You have any idea how much diesel will have to burn to mix that much concrete or make that steel and haul this s–t out here and put it together with a 450-foot crane? You want to guess how much oil it takes to lubricate that f---ing thing? Or winterize it? In its 20-year lifespan, it won’t offset the carbon footprint of making it. And don’t get me started on solar panels and the lithium in your tesla battery."

"Landman," a rural America drama created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace, details the life of the billionaire Norris family as they interact with power players in the oil rig industry in West Texas.

Sheridan, the creator of the hit TV series "Yellowstone," announced he had plans for "Landman" back in 2022. The show is based off the podcast Boomtown, a documentary series about oil rigs in west Texas and the wealthy people that own them.

"If Exxon thought them f---ing things right there were the future, they would be put all over the g--damn place," Thornton's "Tommy Norris" added.

Demi Moore and Taylor Sheridan split

Moore is set to appear in the new series created by "Yellowstone" showrunner, Taylor Sheridan. (Getty Images)

‘YELLOWSTONE’ STAR LUKE GRIMES ADMITS ‘NONE OF US SAW’ KEVIN COSTNER'S EXIT COMING

The scene sparked a debate on X, which saw users praising and criticizing the clip.

"Taylor Sheridan’s new show ‘Landman’ hits Billy Bob Thornton with an epic monologue," Alex Thorn, head of Firmwide Research at Galaxy, posted.

"Hate to fact check this but the carbon payback period is 6 months to two years," said Troy Cross, a professor of Philosophy and Humanities at Reed College.

"Sorry, I am absolutely not buying this claim. Do you seriously think that anyone can produce wind turbines using only wind energy?" replied Tom Nelson, the producer of Climate: The Movie."

"From an educational standpoint, if you watch just one scene from the new series Landman starring Billy Bob Thornton, this should be it. Spread it far and wide," Texas Alliance posted on X.

Patricia Shouker, founder and CEO of Energy Bridge Global, seemed to agree with Texas Alliance's post, replying with the "100" emoji.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Landman," which also features stars Demi Moore and Jon Hamm, is set to hit Paramount+ this month.

Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for Fox News Digital.

Joshua focuses on politics, education policy ranging from the local to the federal level, and the parental uprising in education.

Joining Fox News Digital in 2019, he previously graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Political Science and is an alum of the National Journalism Center and the Heritage Foundation's Young Leaders Program. 

Story tips can be sent to joshua.nelson@fox.com and Joshua can be followed on Twitter and LinkedIn