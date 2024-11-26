‘Landman’ clip goes viral slamming renewable energy: ‘There is nothing clean about this’

A clip from Billy Bob Thornton’s new show "Landman" went viral on X for slamming the use of renewable energy like wind turbines, that are intended to combat the effects of climate change.

"They use clean energy to power the oil wells?" Kayla Wallace’s character said in the scene of the show.

"They use alternative energy. There is nothing clean about this," Billy Bob Thornton’s character said.

"Please, Mr. Oilman, tell me how the wind is bad for the environment?" Kayla Wallace replied.

Thornton’s "Tommy Norris" responded, "You have any idea how much diesel will have to burn to mix that much concrete or make that steel and haul this s–t out here and put it together with a 450-foot crane? You want to guess how much oil it takes to lubricate that f---ing thing? Or winterize it? In its 20-year lifespan, it won’t offset the carbon footprint of making it. And don’t get me started on solar panels and the lithium in your tesla battery."

"Landman," a rural America drama created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace, details the life of the billionaire Norris family as they interact with power players in the oil rig industry in West Texas.

Sheridan, the creator of the hit TV series "Yellowstone," announced he had plans for "Landman" back in 2022. The show is based off the podcast Boomtown, a documentary series about oil rigs in west Texas and the wealthy people that own them.

"If Exxon thought them f---ing things right there were the future, they would be put all over the g--damn place," Thornton's "Tommy Norris" added.

The scene sparked a debate on X, which saw users praising and criticizing the clip.

"Taylor Sheridan’s new show ‘Landman’ hits Billy Bob Thornton with an epic monologue," Alex Thorn, head of Firmwide Research at Galaxy, posted.

"Hate to fact check this but the carbon payback period is 6 months to two years," said Troy Cross, a professor of Philosophy and Humanities at Reed College.

"Sorry, I am absolutely not buying this claim. Do you seriously think that anyone can produce wind turbines using only wind energy?" replied Tom Nelson, the producer of Climate: The Movie."

"From an educational standpoint, if you watch just one scene from the new series Landman starring Billy Bob Thornton, this should be it. Spread it far and wide," Texas Alliance posted on X.

Patricia Shouker, founder and CEO of Energy Bridge Global, seemed to agree with Texas Alliance's post, replying with the "100" emoji.

"Landman," which also features stars Demi Moore and Jon Hamm, is set to hit Paramount+ this month.