Oklahoma
Published

Tulsa, Oklahoma police say 4 dead, including gunman after hospital shooting

Tulsa, Oklahoma police said multiple people were shot and 4 are dead, including the gunman, after shots rang out at an office building near a hospital

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Tulsa, Oklahoma police said three people are dead as well as a suspected gunman following an active shooter situation.

The Tulsa Police Department said officers responded to the Natalie Medical Building amid reports of a man with a rifle. 

"This turned into an active shooter situation," the department said. 

The shooter was dead and officers were searching each room of the building. 

UVALDE SCHOOL DISTRICT ASSURED PARENTS STUDENTS WERE SAFE, BUILDING ‘SECURE’ MINUTES AFTER GUNMAN ENTERED

  • Tulsa active shooter scene
    Image 1 of 2

    The Natalie Medical Building in Tulsa, Oklahoma. A suspected gunman was dead along with at least 3 other people in an active shooter incident Wednesday, police said.  (Tulsa Police Department)

  • Tulsa shooting
    Image 2 of 2

    First responders gather near the scene of a shooting in which a suspected gunman ended up dead, police said. (Tulsa Police Department)

Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said it is unclear whether police shot the suspect. 

Police said no other threat is known at this time. 

The Natalie Medical Building is primarily used for sports medicine and orthopedic surgery.

Families were instructed to reunite at Memorial High School, police said. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area.

