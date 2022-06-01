Tulsa, Oklahoma police say 4 dead, including gunman after hospital shooting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tulsa, Oklahoma police said three people are dead as well as a suspected gunman following an active shooter situation.

The Tulsa Police Department said officers responded to the Natalie Medical Building amid reports of a man with a rifle.

"This turned into an active shooter situation," the department said.

The shooter was dead and officers were searching each room of the building.

Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said it is unclear whether police shot the suspect.

Police said no other threat is known at this time.

The Natalie Medical Building is primarily used for sports medicine and orthopedic surgery.

Families were instructed to reunite at Memorial High School, police said. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area.

