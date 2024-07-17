Whoopi Goldberg demands voters recognize 'we're all in danger' if Trump wins in November

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg warned on Wednesday that American voters need to recognize that they're "all in danger" if former President Trump wins the presidency in the fall.

"You can’t lay by the wayside and say, ‘I’m going to let somebody else do it,' because this requires you recognizing that we’re all in danger here," Goldberg said in a plea to American voters.

The co-hosts sat down with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who criticized former President Trump and his vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance during the interview. The discussion comes just days after Trump narrowly survived an assassination attempt at one of his Pennsylvania rallies.

One of the co-hosts added, "you can't sit this one out."

Warren said Vance was "more Trump than Trump" on abortion.

"He is the JD Vance who says cut Social Security and Medicare. Think about that, and will help Donald Trump do that. He is the JD Vance who says, get rid of the Affordable Care Act and for everybody out there with health insurance, that’s a real risk," Warren said.

Goldberg added that Warren's message was to make sure people get out there and vote.

"It's JD Vance who owes his entire political career to billionaires literally who swooped in, poured money into his race in Ohio, lifted him up, and he is all there on a tax cut that would give every billionaire $3.5 million every year in tax cuts paid for by you," Warren also said.

Warren was asked about the assassination attempt against Trump early in her interview.

"The first thing I thought about is democracy, and what is like, the core foundational principle, I mean, all the way down to bedrock, brush everything else away, and it’s that we have ideas, powerful ideas, important ideas, ideas that are not the same. Things we disagree with each other on passionately, and we resolve it at the ballot box, not with violence. That’s it," she said.

Warren claimed during the interview that 100% of women would live in states that ban abortion if Trump and Vance win.

"On the other side, Democrats and Joe Biden are fighting to make Roe vs. Wade law of the land again," Warren said. "That's what we need to talk about."