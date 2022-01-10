Expand / Collapse search
'The View' host Sunny Hostin says she no longer trusts CDC guidelines

Hostin doesn't 'believe' in new CDC guidance on quarantines

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
Media top headlines January 10

In media news today, The Associated Press knocks Biden for ‘falling short’ on transparency, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky fails to disclose how many deaths were ‘from’ COVID-19, and The Washington Post blasts Justice Sonia Sotomayor for her ‘false’ COVID claim.

Sunny Hostin, one of the hosts of ABC’s "The View," announced on Monday that she does not "believe" in the latest guidelines from the CDC regarding quarantining with COVID-19. 

Specifically, she referenced the guidance updated by the CDC on December 27, which shortened the recommended isolation period for people with COVID-19 from 10 days to five days. After five days, people are advised to wear masks around others for another five days.

MSNBC GUEST COMPLAINS MORE SITCOMS DON’T INCLUDE COVID-19 IN PLOTLINES, HAVE ‘WISHED’ PANDEMIC AWAY 

Sunny Hostin on the set of ABC's "The View." (Screenshot/ABC)

Sunny Hostin on the set of ABC's "The View." (Screenshot/ABC) (Screenshot/ABC)

This updated guideline drew bipartisan criticism for contradicting previous guidelines and providing a "confusing" message to Americans. 

Hostin added herself to the list of critics, outright rejecting the CDC’s update.   

"I’m really concerned about this new CDC guidance. I know the science is evolving. I know our knowledge is evolving. But now the CDC is saying that after five days of being infected, you don’t have to test negative, you can go out. You can go back to work and just wear a mask. I don’t believe that. I think that after five days if you’re not testing you can certainly still be infectious, and you can certainly still spread the virus to other people," Hostin said.

Prior to her recent comments, Hostin was a staunch defender of CDC policies and vaccine mandates, stating that "you can’t just make a decision for yourself" in regard to public health.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been criticized and mocked from all sides after a series of muddled messages have baffled Americans amid a record surge in COVID-19 cases and the spread of the omicron variant. (iStock)

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been criticized and mocked from all sides after a series of muddled messages have baffled Americans amid a record surge in COVID-19 cases and the spread of the omicron variant. (iStock) (iStock)

"What we’re talking about is public health. It’s not only about you. It’s about the public. So you can’t just make a decision for yourself. You have to make a decision with other people in mind. And in my view, it’s very selfish to decide only based on yourself," Hostin said at the time.

Despite Hostin doubts about the latest change from the CDC, she defended Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s inaccurate claim that more than 100,000 kids are "in serious condition" due to the coronavirus.

WASHINGTON POST COLUMNIST ARGUES WHETHER BIDEN ‘CAN DO A WHOLE LOT’ ABOUT THE ECONOMY OR COVID 

"I just want to reframe this a bit about Justice Sotomayor," Hostin said. "While she may not be accurate for current hospitalizations in children, she is correct that we have more children in the hospital now more than ever before. And it certainly reflects the current cases in children."

Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor poses in the official group photo at the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC on November 30, 2018. 

Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor poses in the official group photo at the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC on November 30, 2018.  (MANDEL NGAN/AFP )

Sotomayor was heavily criticized for spreading misinformation regarding children’s hospitalizations. The Washington Post levied "four Pinocchios" against her statement for her "absurdly high" figure, arguing that "it’s important for Supreme Court justices to make rulings based on correct data."

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.