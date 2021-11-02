'The View' clashes over coronavirus vaccine mandates: 'It's not only about you'

The debate over whether or not getting vaccinated against the coronavirus should be a choice came into full view Tuesday as the co-hosts of ABC's "The View" clashed over the issue.

While discussing whether the Atlanta Braves needed to change their name and drop their iconic "tomahawk chop" cheer, the conversation shifted toward the pandemic and vaccines.

Guest co-host Michele Tafoya stood firm in her opposition to vaccine mandates as her fellow co-hosts described the decision not to get vaccinated as "selfish."

"Right now when I see this playing out, it reminds me of the pandemic. At this point, this is people doubling down on political loyalty and ideology. You tell me we can’t do it, we will do it louder and more forcefully," co-host Sara Haines said of those opposed to any changes to the Braves.

"Well there is a phenomenon of when you try to tell people what to do, or what to take, or what to inject in their bodies, there’s a natural psychological phenomenon to say, whoa, whoa, whoa, wait. Wait a minute. Why are you telling me what to do?" Tafoya responded.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg compared the issue to abortion, claiming that she could continue to criticize people for deciding to take certain actions as long as they were going to criticize her for choosing to end a pregnancy.

"People want me to respect the fact that they don’t want to get a shot, they don’t want to hear not to do the chop, and they’re happy if I just shut up and go away, but I can’t do that because you’re trying to get in my body now and tell me I can’t have an abortion because you don’t want to have one," she said.

Tafoya said that she agreed with Goldberg, but that people felt the same way as her about getting the shot. She described a close family member that she said recovered from the coronavirus, built up their immunity and was choosing not to take the vaccine.

Co-host Joy Behar retorted that no one knew how long such immunity would last in people who recovered from the virus, but Tafoya responded that no one was sure about how long the vaccine immunity lasted either.

"He’s been to a doctor. Look, shouldn’t this be between him and his doctor as well? His physician is telling him, ‘You’re in great shape. I can measure your immunity, you’re fine.’" Tafoya said. "So I think that there are alternatives. I don’t think it has to be one or the other. I think some people are fine getting tested every single day."

Tafoya added that her relative was fine with being tested everyday but that he didn't need to because he ran his own business.

"So isn't it easier just to get the damn shot than to be tested every minute?" Behar said.

"Well it depends who you are. I mean, for you, maybe, but for other people, yes. Stick that thing up my nose I don't care," Tafoya retorted.

Haines jumped in, claiming that the problem with individual liberties and choice on the issue of the coronavirus was that if pockets of people opted not to get vaccinated, then the virus would continue to evolve and render natural immunity and immunity from vaccines obsolete.

"We’re allowing this virus to keep mutating, which betrays the people that chose to have the vaccine, and possibly the immunity he got naturally because as it morphs and changes we’re keeping it alive. And there are people that are at risk even after taking the vaccine," she said.

Tafoya then compared the coronavirus to the flu and said that it kills people as well, which appeared to anger Goldberg.

"No, not the same way. It’s not even close to being the same thing," Goldberg said.

"What we’re talking about is public health. It’s not only about you. It’s about the public. So you can’t just make a decision for yourself. You have to make a decision with other people in mind. And in my view, it’s very selfish to decide only based on yourself," co-host Sunny Hostin said.

Tafoya closed out the segment by sharing that she was vaccinated.