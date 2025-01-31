‘The View’s’ Ana Navarro singles out Trump-voting ethnic groups for blame as deportations begin

"The View" co-host Ana Navarro blamed voters who supported President Donald Trump in the 2024 election for the mass deportations currently underway across the U.S. on an episode of the "The View: Behind the Desk" podcast on Thursday. Specifically, she mentioned being "furious" with "Venezuelans and Cubans in Miami."

Navarro started off the podcast by acknowledging that she isn't particularly upset with Trump for the mass deportations he authorized, but rather the voters who put him in office.

"The people I'm furious at are the people who, knowing who he is, because it's not like we're learning this, who, knowing exactly who he is, voted for him because of the price of eggs that are going up and keep going up, and we'll continue going up with more deportations and more bird flu and more everything," said Navarro.

Navarro continued her attack against Trump voters by singling out various demographic groups that she feels may be feeling "buyer's remorse" after casting their votes for the current president.

"I am furious at the Venezuelans and Cubans in Miami who voted for him and are now on Instagram crying because their wives are getting picked up and deported, because people they know and their friends have now, now TPS [temporary protective status] for the Venezuelans hasn't been renewed," Navarro said. "And now they're having buyers remorse because they're seeing that it's not just criminals getting rounded up."

Since President Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20, armed federal immigration agents have swept cities in the first deportation raids.

In the last week, the Department of Homeland Security said that "law enforcement officials have removed and returned 7,300 illegal aliens."

"The View" co-host then accused voters who cast their ballots for Trump in 2024 of electing a "heartless liar," while pinning blame on them for the deportations currently underway.

"America, this is what you did. This is what you did. And we, the rest of us, have to live with the effects and consequences of having elected this heartless liar," Navarro said on the podcast.

While campaigning for the 2024 presidential election, Trump promised to launch a "historic" deportation operation and to provide additional border security for the southern border. Many Republicans in Congress ran on those issues, and polls showed many Americans saw illegal immigration as a top issue.

Fox News Digital's Greg Wehner and Adam Shaw contributed to this report.